Cyber Frauds are Calling Up UP Residents for 'Vaccine Registration' to Swipe Their Aadhaar, Bank Details

Even as authorities are set to undertake vaccination against coronavirus in the coming weeks, unscrupulous elements have been calling up Uttar Pradesh residents to seek their personal details on the pretext of registrations for the vaccine. Many cases of such frauds have since come to the notice of authorities.

Calls from cyber criminals to seek important personal details like Aadhaar number, bank account and insurance policy details have been received by a large number of people in Gorakhpur, Deoria, Basti, Mau, Ghazipur, and Pratapgarh.

Alerted to the possibility of duping of gullible people by these cyber frauds, the health and police officials have now appealed to the public not to fall into the trap and not to share any details.

"The Health Department is not making any calls to register people or vaccination. The vaccination of frontline warriors will possibly begin in the third week of January 2021," a senior health officer said.

"There is no need to furnish any details to anyone in the name of registration for the vaccine as people could become victims of cybercrime. Many cases of fraud in the name of registration for Covid-19 vaccination have come to our notice."

Additional Director General of Police Dawa Sherpa said: "Cases of online fraud in the name of registration for vaccination have come to light. So, I appeal to the people to not fall for such frauds. I make it clear that no company or government official has talked about vaccine distribution or vaccination drive. The public will be informed as and when the vaccination process starts."