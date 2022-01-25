Cyber Fraudsters Hack Bank Server in Hyderabad, Robs Rs 12.90 Crore; Complaint Filed

Cyber fraudsters robbed Rs 12.9 crore from the Mahesh Cooperative Bank in Hyderabad by hacking the server of the bank. The bank has a total of 45 branches covering four states having its head office in the capital city of Telangana.

The money was transferred to three accounts and then 128 different accounts of nationalized and corporate banks in Delhi, Bihar, and the northeastern states.

The officials of the bank, after finding that the cash reserves were declined, lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police on Sunday night.

The police registered a complaint and alerted the IT departments of corporate and national banks. Rs 2.50 crore cash was frozen without being withdrawn.

According to the primary information if the police, the cyber fraudsters had done this operation in 16 hours from Saturday night to Sunday evening.

The police suspect that some Nigerians were involved in the fraud by analyzing the crime, however, the cybercrime police believe that only one person was directly involved in this crime. It was learned that the fraudster had entered into a bank server and hacked it to the tune of Rs 12.90 crore.

According to the sources of the bank, the cybercriminal chose three of Mahesh Bank’s customers. One of whom is a woman and transferred Rs 12.90 crore from the main server to these three accounts and changed the maximum limit of net banking to Rs 50 crore.

As soon as the money was credited to the three accounts, he broke into the mobile alert message system and changed their numbers.

After crediting the intended amount into three accounts. Changed the number of transactions per day through net banking. Then deposited Rs 12.90 crore in three accounts in different banks in Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland.

