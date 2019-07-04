Cyber Stalker Blackmails Women After Uploading Their Photos on Porn Websites, Dating Apps; Arrested

Hyderabad: A 25-year old man, who allegedly uploaded photos of women on porn websites and dating apps, and collected money from them to delete such photos after posing as a security engineer at global IT firms, was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused hailing from Vishakapatnam stalked around 300 girls and women through different social media platforms and tried to exploit them after demanding money from them, a release from Hyderabad police said.

A woman complained to the Cyber Crime police stating that the accused offered to delete her photos, which were on various social media platforms, porn and dating apps, and asked her to pay him Rs 10,000 per month, it said.

"Believing his version the victim paid Rs 40,000 for four months from January 2019 to April 2019. But she realised that his credentials were not genuine, after which she stopped paying to him," police said.

Following this, her photographs were uploaded again on various dating apps and porn sites along with her phone number. When she contacted him, the accused started demanding more money, police added.

As her numbers were uploaded in various dating apps and porn sites she was flooded with calls from different people and lodged a complaint with police recently following which a case under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act was registered, police said.

During the course of investigation the accused was arrested, police added.