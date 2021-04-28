Cyberabad Police Launch Telemedicine Consultation for Covid Patients

In yet another initiative to help Corona patients in distress in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad police have come forward and help them free through telemedicine services. This will help the patients with timely advice to get rid of problems pertaining to Corona whether, symptomatic or asymptomatic, or other ailments.

They can ask queries to doctors and address concerns free of charge by calling 8045811138.

The Cyberabad police have collaborated with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), who are known for introducing unique programmes to help Citizens of Hyderabad, and pooled in help from 20 specialist doctors from several city-based corporate hospitals.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has said that they have already started the plasma donation programme and ambulance service to help Corona patients.

In addition to that now they began yet another unique programme to serve those in distress amid spike in Corona cases causing panic.

The team, led by Dr Rajeev Menon, has set up a telephone number to avail of this facility and seek advice from expert doctors.

The people can call “CYB SCSC COVID Tele Medicine Consultation Call Centre: +918045811138” for help”.

This will prevent them from rushing unnecessarily to hospitals and avoid spending a lot of money and time.

By calling this number the symptomatic and asymptomatic patients can avail doctor’s advice on the phone and decide whether to go to any hospital or not. Most of the cases are addressed at initial stages itself and people can get relieved of unnecessary panicking of Corona.

This facility is proving handy to the people who cannot afford hefty fees and other charges in corporate hospitals.

There are some incidents wherein a few fatalities were reported as the poor cannot afford at corporate hospitals.

As part of the government efforts for improved services, the Cyberabad police have begun this innovative solution to help the patients in need.

Sajjanar said, “The medical and healthcare system in Hyderabad and Telangana is highly stressed. The Cyberabad Police and the SCSC felt that there is a need to bridge the gap and decided to launch this through its Healthcare. With the launch of this new call center, we will be able to address the immediate and basic needs of Covid-related queries for the citizens thereby ironing out the majority of their concerns and panic.”

Krishna Yedula, the Secretary General of SCSC, said, “Any citizen who is symptomatic or asymptomatic but tested positive and requires free advice on mild Covid symptoms, can approach them.”

“If they need guidance on treatment and monitoring, precautions, vaccination and assessing need for hospital admission, can call our “CYB SCSC COVID Tele Medicine Consultation Call Centre : +918045811138 for help.”

Dr Rajeev Menon, Joint Secretary, of the healthcare vertical of the SCSC said, “We sincerely thank all the volunteering doctors from Continental Hospitals, Sunshine Hospitals, Citizens Hospitals, Medicover Hospitals, SLG Hospitals & AIG Hospitals for participating in this unique initiative”.

The Cyberabad Police and the SCSC have recently launched free ambulance services also for the benefit of the citizens of Hyderabad and is functioning effectively.

