Cybercriminals Wipe Over Rs 8 Lakh From Bihar Teacher's Bank Account

A significant case of cybercrime has come to light from the Chhapra district in Bihar where cybercriminals stole lakhs from the bank account of a teacher. The incident was reported from the Amnaur police station area of the district.

The employed primary teacher had taken a personal loan, which was deposited to his SBI account. Apart from this, his 3 month’s salary, along with other savings, were also there in the same bank account. The notorious cybercriminals stole the entire money.

Dashrath Ram, son of Devlal Ram of Apahar village, works as an assistant teacher in a primary school Kharidha. He has now given a written complaint to the police regarding the incident.

In his complaint, Dashrath Ram said that his salary account is in the Amnaur branch of SBI. He had taken a personal loan of Rs 7.50 lakh from the bank on June 3 2021 for some essential work. Apart from the loan amount, his three months’ salary and earlier savings were also present in the bank account.

The consolidated amount that has been stolen by the cybercriminals from his account touches Rs 8.25 lakh. He also wrote in the FIR that when he went to the bank on Thursday to withdraw money, the bank employees informed him that there is not a single penny there. Dasharatha said that he was shocked to hear this.

According to the teacher, his mobile number is also linked to his bank account, but since June 3, 2021, he received no bank notification related to anything. Dasharatha did not even withdraw money from his account during this period.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.