Cycle Rickshaw Puller Rapes Blind Woman in Gujarat

There has been a steady rise in rape cases in Gujarat. In the latest such case, a blind woman was raped by a rickshaw puller. The rickshaw puller offered to give a lift to the woman and later he tried to rape her. However, after the woman lodged a complaint with the police, the Ahmedabad Rural Police finally nabbed the accused.

The woman was encouraged by her husband to file the case and now they are able to get the accused arrested by the police. According to the information, the woman who hails from Bawala taluka had gone to the Andhajan Mandal to collect her food-grain kit. She got late and took a rickshaw to reach Bawla. The accused took advantage of her situation and took her to a lonely place and tried to rape her. The woman raised her voice for help and this made her perpetrator nervous and he fled from the scene.

The woman narrated this incident to her husband and other family members. Her husband took her to the Changodar police station and they lodged a complaint. It was a huge challenge for the police to arrest the accused because the victim was not in a position to explain what the perpetrator looked like. But the Ahmedabad Rural Police formed three different teams and from Sarkhej to Bawala, they interrogated several rickshaw pullers and arrested a few suspects.

The police brought all the suspects before the woman and made them talk to her. The victim could recognize the accused from his voice and later he accepted that he had committed the crime. The accused was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime and he had talked to this woman but had not revealed his real name to her. The victim recognized the accused from his voice and police found the CCTV footage and identified him and then finally arrested him.

