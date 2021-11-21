Cycling Around the Globe: How an Ex-army Man from Bhopal Set Out for His Quest to Do the Impossible

A former army man from Madhya Pradesh is busy cycling around seven continents and scaling the highest peaks of the world, twelve years after combatting against dreaded terrorists.

Sushant Singh (44), who earlier served as a Major in Indian Army Special Forces, hails from Bhopal and was once lauded for his impeccable service in the Forces.

In the first phase of the expedition, he cycled across New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and India. The tough and demanding task “felt fulfilling” for him after catching the sight of captivating landscapes.

“My quest for self-discovery and zeal to excel has defined my endeavours in life. This led me to join the elite Indian Army “Special Forces”, climb some of the highest peaks in the Himalayas, explore forests and monasteries of Bhutan, experience life in Sahara desert and learn the mysterious secrets of Kung-fu from Shaolin monks in China,” he said.

Singh’s expedition was “never linked to any cause or goal”, but more to do with “chasing dreams and exploring the world” through an arduous yet scintillating expedition that can prove that “Indians are no inferior in mental and physical endurance to anyone else from other parts of the globe where such expeditions are quite common.”

Singh, a student of Campion School who later cleared NDA to be part of the Indian Army, shed light on his present project. “I am on an expedition to solo-cycle every continent and to also climb the highest peak of each continent. It involves circumnavigating the world on a cycle and climbing trip,” he said.

This involves Mt Everest (29,029 ft) Nepal (Asia), Mt Aconcagua (22,838 ft) Argentina (South America), Mt Denali (20,310 ft) Alaska (North America), Mt Elbrus (18,510 ft) Russia (Europe), Mt Kilimanjaro (19,341 ft) Tanzania (Africa) and Mt Kosciusko (7,310 ft) Australia. Also during the expedition, he will touch the lowest part of each of every continent during his journey.

According to Singh, no one in the world has ever attempted an enterprise of this magnitude, and once completed, it will be an ultimate feat of human endurance and resolve. “Personally, for me, this is an opportunity to take India to the world – showcasing the spirit, drive and passion of our people, riding on the strength of our rich culture and social capital,” he said.

“I climbed the first highest peak of a continent-Australia’s Mt Kosciusko’. Cycling to its base was quite treacherous. The gravel track went through Kosciusko National Park. I was carrying extra rations and water as there was no provision for either food or drinking water for 300 kms. This additional weight made my bike weigh almost 60 kgs,” he said.

Singh added that Australia particularly posed immense challenges. “I cycled from Sydney to Perth, a distance of almost 5,000 Kms. It was also the peak summer season, and the temperature sometimes touched 53 degree Celsius. For miles there was nothing, and in case of emergency, there was no one to turn to for help. I also cycled across the dreaded Nullarbor Desert…1200 Km of absolute nothingness,” he said.

“Cycling to Mt Bromo in Indonesia was one of the most memorable experiences. Its climb is insanely steep and saps every ounce of energy. But the views are breathtaking and walking along its periphery was an out-of-the-world experience,” Singh stated.

Initially, he had planned to complete the journey in three years starting 2017 but the Covid-19 pandemic deferred his plans. “As Africa is open now, I am leaving for the continent starting my journey from Egypt by this month-end,” he said.

His endeavours slowly and steadily have started to catch eyeballs. Though he plans to pen a book each on every continent he visits, his first book, based on his memories of his expeditions, is already in the process of publication. I guess it’s crucial to pen down what you gain from your journeys as If others did not do it, perhaps I did not have earned inspiration to go out and explore the world, he said.

Meanwhile, he already has started inspiring many with his unconventional endeavors. One of his close relatives who was asthmatic and could hardly cycle around for 5km took up cycling as a passion after seeing him and now could cycle to as far as 100km without any trouble, claimed Singh issuing a piece of advice for others that they must do what they think in mind to unwind from professional hassles. It will not only offer you a chance to explore things, places but also would offer you a chance to explore an entirely new dimension in your life.

What the task involves

The superhuman efforts undertaken by Sushant Singh involves 7,0000 km of cycling around the earth, 1200 days of journey, crisscrossing 40 countries and climbing six highest peaks in the world, including the Mt Everest. Carrying basic things of necessity on his cycle, Singh carries essentials like ration, cycle spares, tent, clothes, laptop, battery-charger, stove, cooker and fuel which makes his vehicle weight around 40-45 kg in normal course.

From Armed forces to Martial arts

After leaving Special Forces in a bid to explore further in life, he spent a year in China learning martial arts from the Masters in this craft – the exacting Chinese Monks. This was followed by a most incredible and indelible, albeit brief time spent in the famed Shaolin Temple, something only a handful of Indians have been privileged to experience so far. Prior to this, Singh had earned mountaineering skills as part of the Indian Army Mountaineering Team where he took part in various expeditions including Mt Kamet (7756m), Mt Nun (7124m), Nyegi Kaan Tsang (7000m), Stok Kangri (6153m). My quest led me to remote mountain trails in China, Nepal, Bhutan and remote forests of Arunachal and Kashmir.

Life of a Nomad

“For two years, I travelled to the extreme remote corners of India in my SUV, which I had converted into a camper van. My endeavour has always been to lead a life with limited means, to go back to Mother Nature and reignite an old love affair. I led a frugal nomadic life, cooked my own food and slept in my camper van. Spending those nights alone, amidst the vast expanse of windswept mountains of Himalayas, made me realise that ‘Nature’ is an inseparable part of us, and it is something that completes us," he said.

No Sponsorship, minimalistic life chosen

“My several attempts to garner sponsorship failed, and hence this expedition is on a very tight budget. I live frugally and camp every night. Of late Sushant has got some help but that too from close friend circle," he said. He had to sell his flat and two vehicles to fund his dream. His wife, Veena Singh, is a successful pottery artist and the entire family backs what this ex-serviceman aspires in life.

“At times people ask me I am doing this for which cause but I always answer that I am not doing it for propagating any cause. It’s just to fulfill my dreams and set an example for others that one can actually push his limits and gain experience like this.

“During the trips, I cooked my meals every day. Though many a time, at the end of a hard -day of cycling, it was an irritating chore. But, it freed me from the compulsion of reaching a destination. In a true sense, my journey became my destination. Nothing elaborate, my meals were a simple affair…rice and dal mixed with tomatoes and sometimes tinned chicken. It was sufficient to sustain me for over 10,000 Kms. There were few other things as well. dry fruits, bananas, biscuits and cups of coffee and tea to brighten up my rides," Singh said.

According to Singh, New Zealand is safe for camping as there are no wild animals and reptiles, but Australia is a different ball game altogether. In addition to countless Kangaroos, Wombats and Possums, Australia boasts of hosting a majority of the world’s most poisonous variety of snakes and spiders.

A lot to cherish

Solo-journeys through unknown landscapes are the best way to explore and enjoy such expeditions. Though Google maps have made it much easier to set off and explore but before starting any expedition, I make it a point to study and research the historical and famous destinations of any region, he added. Plus, this journey led me to a lot of interesting, magnanimous, and amazingly warm-hearted people. It was this glimpse of human kindness and compassion that made this endeavour even more special. Many people went out of their way to help me; opened their hearts and homes; their camaraderie and love left me spellbound, claimed Singh.

