INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cyclone Amphan: Essential Services Largely Restored, Mamata Seeks People's Cooperation for Normalcy

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Protests over power and water supply disruption ever since Cyclone Amphan hit the state have been raging on in several parts of the city and its neighbourhood over the last four to five days.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:14 PM IST
Share this:

Contending that 80 per cent of all essential services have been restored in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sought cooperation of people for bringing the cyclone-hit state back on its foot.

The CM also thanked state government employees and policemen who along with the Army, the NDRF, the SDRF and the Odisha disaster management personnel have been "working round the clock to return to normalcy, reconstruct infrastructure, and maintain order and peace".

"Important services have been restored in most urban areas. The rest will also have access to all facilities soon. All major hospitals, water treatment plants, water supply units, irrigation and drainage pumping facilities, power sub stations have been made operational. I seek cooperation of one and all in this battle," Banerjee said in a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

Protests over power and water supply disruption have been raging on in several parts of the city and its neighbourhood over the last four to five days.

Banerjee had earlier urged people to have patience, and said the administration was working tirelessly to put lives back on track.

Apart from 15,000 officials of the Power department, 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force, 41 teams of the State Disaster Response Force and the Disaster Management Group and 35 teams of fire services, the state has also deployed 1,25,000 police officers to bring the situation to normal, she said.

"I salute lakhs of state government employees and policemen who are working round the clock in the field (hand- in-hand with the personnel of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Odisha government) to restore power and water supply, clear roads, provide relief, reconstruct infrastructure, and keep order and peace in vast stretches.

"I congratulate them for restoring 80 per cent of the essential services post Bengal's grimmest disaster ever," she said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading