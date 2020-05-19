Cyclone Amphan: Indian Oil Refinery, Haldia Petrochem Plant in East Midnapore District Put on High Alert

Haldia Petrochemicals' plant and Indian Oil's refinery in East Midnapore district have been put on high alert in the wake of cyclone Amphan, which is expected to hit West Bengal coast on Wednesday.

Several measures have been taken by the Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL) management in view of the cyclone, said its plant head Ashok Ghosh.

"We have decided not to take any power from the grid but will remain connected to it," he told PTI.

HPL will run additional compressors and cooling water units to support the process plants, Ghosh said, adding that all the drains within the premises of the factory have been cleaned.

He said nobody will stay in the plant except those in the control room.

All senior officers will be present at the plant site on Wednesday, he added.

Security arrangements have been intensified and the pipeline connecting the plant to the Haldia port will be continuously monitored, Ghosh said.

A spokesperson of the Indian Oil Corp said that a control room has been set up to monitor the situation round the clock and a special task force has also been formed in coordination with the district authorities.

The IOC is also coordinating with the port authorities for proper mooring of vessels meant for the refinery, he said.

The health, safety and environment department has been put on high alert, he said.

The cyclone is expected to make a landfall between Digha in East Midnapore district and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh on May 20, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.