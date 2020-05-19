Cyclone Amphan Intensifies Further, Here Are The States Likely to be Affected

The latest cyclone advisory by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the super cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ will be making its landfall in the eastern part of India on Wednesday, May 20. “It is very likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the coming six hours,” the bulletin mentioned.

On Tuesday, Cyclone Amphan has been centred over the Bay of Bengal at a distance of about 520 km south of Paradip in Odisha, and 670 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal. The IMD predicts the cyclone to move north-north eastwards and cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coast on Wednesday at wind speed in the range of 155-165 kmph and 180 kmph.

These are the states expected to be hit the hardest by Cyclone Amphan.

Odisha: The coastal state is predicted to receive heavy rainfall and heavy winds from Tuesday night. According to the IMD bulletin, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Cuttack are going to be affected the most due to the cyclone.

West Bengal: The districts of Howrah, Hooghly, East Medinipur, South and North 24 Paraganas will be hit with intense rainfall and strong winds. Rainfall is expected to begin from Tuesday noon and continue till Wednesday morning.

Sikkim: Parts of north West Bengal and Sikkim are going to receive light to moderate rainfall a day after the Cyclone Amphan’s landfall on May 21.

Assam and Meghalaya: The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase as the cyclone crosses the areas. Western districts of Assam and Meghalaya may face heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday.