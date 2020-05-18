Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: Yellow Alert Issued in Mangalore as Heavy Rains Lash City, Storm Pushes Back Moving Bus in Telangana

Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: As Cyclone Amphan approaches the Indian coast, its effect could be seen in West Bengal, Odisha and the southern regions early on Monday. A yellow alert has been issued in Karnataka's Mangalore after heavy rains lashed the city, inundating some of its areas. In Telangana, the storm pushed back a bus, forcing it to hit a tree after being dragged a few meters.

According to officials, heavy rains were witnessed in parts of Coastal Karnataka, Malnad and the south interior region. The Met department has predicted rainfall for three more days.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cyclone is set to intensify into an "extremely severe storm" in the few hours.

"It is very likely to intensify further during next six hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and move fast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon/evening of May 20," the IMD said.

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ with Eye Pattern: 18th May 2020 (0730 to 0750 IST) pic.twitter.com/GAhQO3tGTz — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2020

VSCS ‘AMPHAN’ over central parts of South BoB near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 930 km south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify further into an ESCS during next 24 hours. To cross WB, Bangladesh coasts btw Digha (WB) & Hatiya in evng of 20th May as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/JYRzURrPut — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2020

As a result of the forecast, fishermen have been warned not to venture into south Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, to central Bay of Bengal on May 17 and 18 and North Bay of Bengal from May 18 to 20. Seventeen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal in view of the approaching cyclone, the chief of the force said on Sunday.

NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said seven teams of the force have been deployed in West Bengal. These teams are in six districts — South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly. In Odisha, 10 teams have been deployed in seven districts — Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KDSMA) issued an update around 8am on Monday, saying that thunderstorm with wind speed of 40Kmph in gusts "accompanied by moderate rainfall at one or two places in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and Minicoy island In Lakashadweep".

The IMD in its latest tweet said: Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over west-central & adjoining central parts of South BoB: Cyclone Warning for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts. To intensify further as SuCS.

The effects of the cyclone could also be seen in Telangana's Khammam too where the storm was seen pushing back a bus.

