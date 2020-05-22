Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Conduct Aerial Survey in Bengal, Odisha as Death Toll Climbs to 76

Event Highlights
- PM Modi Leaves Delhi for West Bengal
- 19 Casualties in Kolkata Due to Amphan
- Cyclone Amphan Depression to Weaken: IMD
- Restoration Work in West Bengal
- Cyclone Leaves Sunderbans With Irreparable Damage
- Cyclone Amphan Wreaks Havoc
- Compensation for Casualties' Kin in WB
- NDRF Carries Out Restoration Work in WB
- Aerial Survey To be Conducted
- PM Modi to Visit Odisha, West Bengal Today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to receive the Prime Minister and will tour the affected areas with him, after asking Modi on Thursday to visit the state and witness the devastation for himself.
Cyclone Amphan Depression to Weaken: IMD | Depression (remnant of the Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan) weakened into a well marked low pressure area over north Bangladesh and neighbourhood at 11.30 pm on May 21. To continue to move north-northeastwards & weaken further into a low pressure area in next 12 hours, ANI reported IMD as saying.
Restoration Work in West Bengal | Restoration work being carried out at Uluberia, Howrah, West Bengal, by NDRF in the wake of Cyclone Amphan.
#CycloneAmphan Updates 21/5/20-— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) May 21, 2020
𝐃𝐀𝐘1-#PostAmphanRestoration@NDRFHQ @ Restoration Work at Uluberia, Howrah, West Bengal#NDRF4U#Committed2Serve @NDRFHQ @ndmaindia @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @BhallaAjay26 @DDNewslive @ANI @airnewsalerts @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/kJXx2yFQd3
READ: With Power of Three Hurricanes, Cyclone Amphan Leaves Irreparable Damage to Sundarbans Farmers
Mud embankments in the Sundarban delta were breached as the surge whipped up by the cyclone inundated several kilometres of the Island. With sea water entering agricultural land, more 2 lakh farmers…
READ: 'Mother of All Disasters': Mamata Announces Compensation for Amphan Casualties' Kin
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the cyclone-affected districts and provide help to
Compensation for Casualties' Kin in West Bengal | Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh for the family members of each of the deceased in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. All the deaths were caused to tree and house collapse and electrocution, she said.
Cyclone #Amphan has left a trail of devastation beyond our thoughts. While the material damage is substantial, Bengal stands united in this time of crisis. Together we will overcome this because nothing can dampen the spirit and strength of the people of Bengal.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 21, 2020
জয় বাংলা।
NDRF Carries Out Restoration Work in WB | Restoration work is being carried out towards Bashirhat in West Bengal by NDRF in wake of the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan.
#CycloneAmphan Updates 22/5/20-— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) May 22, 2020
𝐃𝐀𝐘2-#PostAmphanRestoration@NDRFHQ @ Restoration Work towards the Bashirhat, West Bengal #NDRF4U#Committed2Serve @NDRFHQ @ndmaindia @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @BhallaAjay26 @DDNewslive @ANI @airnewsalerts @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/v9pLN2KriN
Aerial Survey To be Conducted | “He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," the PMO said in a tweet on Thursday.
Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 21, 2020
PM Modi to Visit Odisha, West Bengal Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan wreaking havoc in the two states, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier on Thursday said she would ask Modi to visit the state and witness the devastation for himself.
Men remove a fallen electricity pole from a road after cyclone Amphan made its landfall in South 24 Parganas district on West Bengal on Thursday. (Reuters)
“He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," the PMO said in a tweet on Thursday.
Cyclone Amphan has left 72 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas. It also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.
The extremely severe cyclonic storm has weakened and moved to Bangladesh, said the India Meterological Department (IMD). The fiercest cyclone to hit Bengal in 100 years destroyed mud houses and crops, and uprooted trees and electric poles.
According to initial estimates by the West Bengal government, Amphan has caused a loss of at least Rs 1 lakh crore. The state, already reeling from revenue loss due to Covid-19, has asked the Centre for financial help.
This will be Modi’s first visit outside the national capital after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on the midnight of March 24.
Sources in the government said Modi will first reach Bengal in the morning and then go to Odisha in the afternoon. Besides North and South 24 Parganas and Kolkata, the districts of East Midnapore and Howrah were the worst hit in Bengal as portions of several dilapidated buildings came crashing down in several places.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, Modi said no stone will be left unturned in helping those affected by cyclone Amphan. “Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan,” he tweeted.
Banerjee, who has been monitoring the situation at state secretariat Nabanna since Tuesday night, said the impact of Amphan was "worse than coronavirus".
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said more than 14 lakh people in the city are living without electricity since Wednesday night. "The entire city has been devastated. Around 4,000 trees have been uprooted in Kolkata. We are short of staff due to the Lockdown. It will take some time to restore normalcy," he said.
Packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, the cyclone barrelled through coastal districts of North and South 24 Parganas of Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday unleashing copious rain and windstorm.
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed the rescue and relief operations in Bengal and Odisha at a meeting in Delhi and was told that minimal loss of lives was reported due to accurate forecast by the IMD and timely deployment of NDRF troops.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut's Throwback Photo by Dabboo Ratnani Causes Frenzy, Salman Khan Visits Parents
- Bhubaneswar Skies Turn Pink after Amphan Cyclone Wreaks Havoc in Odisha
- Russian Nurse Gets Suspended For Wearing Just Her Lingerie Under See-Through PPE Kit
- Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, Kunal Kamra are Auctioning Their Awards to Fight Covid-19
- Get a Chance to Play PUBG Mobile With Indian Cricketers in The OnePlus Domin8 Tournament