Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: 'Super Cyclone' to Weaken into 'Extremely Severe Storm' as it Reaches Bengal Today

Residents Shifted to Safer Place in Odisha | Residents from coastal areas of Jagatsinghpur in Odisha were shifted to a cyclone shelter last night, to protect them from heavy rains and winds to be caused by super cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’. The evacuation process by disaster management teams is underway as people are being shifted to a safer place from low-lying areas. (Image: ANI)
"Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal & cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Dig & Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon/evening today as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm," the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.
Cyclone Amphan Follow-up | According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), it's very likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 6 hours. It's very likely to move north northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands close to Sundarbans during afternoon/evening of May 20.
It's very likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 6 hrs. It's very likely to move north northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal&cross W Bengal–Bangladesh coasts b/w Digha&Hatiya Islands close to Sundarbans during afternoon/evening of 20 May: IMD
Cyclone 'Amphan' intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal and cross the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Digha and the…
The NDRF chief said the coming cyclone is a serious one as it is only the second time after 1999 in Odisha that a storm hitting the country's coast has been categorised as a ''super cyclone''.
NDRF Gears up to Face Cyclonic Amphan Impact | The NDRF has enhanced its strength to a total of 37 teams, with the addition of 20 more, to combat the "dual challenge" of cyclone 'Amphan' amid the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of the federal contingency force said yesterday. S N Pradhan, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General, said the force is fully geared with all the equipment and paraphernalia to face the "developing situation which the Indian Meteorological Department has said will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm and continue to be so for sometime".
The Super Cyclone Amphan is moving over west-central and adjoining central parts of the South Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.7°N and longitude 86.2 °E. Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan is about 730 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 890 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal), and 1010 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), according to Skymet Weather.
West Bengal Govt Takes All Precautionary Measures | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said all precautionary steps, including evacuation of people from coastal areas, have been taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of cyclone Amphan, which is fast approaching the the state. Teams of disaster management department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have been sent to the vulnerable areas, she said.
PM Narendra Modi Reviews Preparedness on Cyclone Amphan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation arising out of cyclone 'Amphan'. Among those present at the meeting were Union Minister Amit Shah and officials of MHA, NDMA and NDRF. The meeting took place at PM Modi's official residence.
Cyclone Amphan to Intensify: IMD | Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph. The super cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Super cyclonic storm Amphan has slightly weakened to a Category 4 cyclone with 140mph as it moved further north-northeastwards over the Northeast Central Bay of Bengal.
#CycloneAmphan Advisory 20— Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) May 19, 2020
Max Winds: 140mph
Strength: C4
MSLP: 931mb#Amphan has slightly weakened to a Category 4 cyclone with 140mph as it moved further north-northeastwards over the Northeast Central Bay of Bengal... pic.twitter.com/mKa4iQYPvF
Odisha Govt on Alert Ahead of Cyclonic Amphan Makes Landfall | Odisha government has also taken all necessary precautions in the wake of the cyclone alert. Prabhat Mohapatra, state Joint Commissioner (Relief), said evacuation of people from low-lying and vulnerable areas of all coastal districts in Odisha is underway. "Places like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, and Bhadrak are likely to be affected more. As of now, it’s seems that Bengal and Bangladesh is likely to affected more,” he said.
Super Cyclone Amphan May Wreak Havoc on Sunderbans | IMD Director (Kolkata) GC Das said the landfall of super cyclonic story Amphan will be very severe and going to affect the Sundarbans. “We are keeping a close watch on its pattern. So far it seems that Bangladesh is likely to be impacted more,” he said. The cyclone will hit any time between afternoon and evening of May 20 and a clear picture of the scenario will be available by Tuesday.
Cyclone Amphan Impact | The extremely severe Cyclone Amphan is likely to wreak havoc on the Sundarbans in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas. However, its impact may be far worse on the stretch of the mangrove wetland falling in Bangladesh given the intensity and direction of the cyclone that will land on May 20.
The cyclone is likely to reduce in intensity and will be an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' when it makes landfall between Digha in Bengal and Hatiya in Bangladesh on May 20.
The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' on Monday turned into a super cyclonic storm, only the second over the Bay of Bengal in two decades, and is spiralling towards Indian shores, prompting the West Bengal and Odisha governments to start evacuating people from vulnerable areas, officials said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 37 teams in the coastal areas of the two states, its chief S N Pradhan said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top government officials in New Delhi, as the impending super cyclone compounded worries at a time when it is grappling with mounting COVID-19 deaths and cases. In somewhat comforting news for the Centre and the state governments, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the storm will lose some of its intensity on the way and slam West Bengal as a very severe cyclonic storm during landfall between Digha in the state and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh on Wednesday evening.
It will still have a maximum sustained wind speed of 165 to 175 kmph gusting up to 185 kmph, the weatherman said. Howling winds travelling at a speed of 220 to 230 kmph and gusting to 255 kmph were being witnessed over west-central and adjoining parts of south Bay of Bengal. It is likely to increase further to 230 to 240 kmph and gusting to 265 kmph by Monday night, IMDs Regional Director G K Das said in Kolkata.
The super cyclonic storm is however, now moving at a speed of seven kmph and lay centred about 730 km near south of Paradip in Odisha, 890 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 1010 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh, said H R Biswas, director of the meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar.
An unspecified number of people were evacuated from coastal areas of Odisha where Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore were likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by high-velocity winds, particularly on May 19 and 20, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. The Meteorological (MeT) Department, which has issued an "orange message" for West Bengal, warned of extensive damage in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.
Disruption of rail and road link are likely at several places but that will not have a major impact on human lives as only skeletal traffic ply the roads and railway tracks. Large-scale damage to communication and electricity lines, crops and houses is feared, official sources said.
Official reports reaching Kolkata said 40,000 people have already been evacuated from South 24 Parganas district. "Storm surge of 4 to 5 metres above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of South and North 24 Parganas and about 3 to 4 metres over low lying areas of East Midnapore district of West Bengal during the time of landfall," Das said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible central assistance to the states likely to be hit by the cyclone. "Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone 'Amphan'. The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government," Modi tweeted soon after the meeting.
He also reviewed the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. "During the presentation of the response plan, DG NDRF (S N Pradhan) informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. Twenty-four other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country," the statement said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata that NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were in a state of readiness to evacuate those who will be hit by the cyclone and also to reach relief. "We will be monitoring the situation for cyclone 'Amphan' 24X7. Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and secretary disaster management will be monitoring the situation," she told reporters.
Cyclone 'Amphan' is only the second super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal after the one that savaged Odisha in 1999, claiming nearly 10,000 lives. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already set a target of ensuring zero casualty. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the government is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with 12 coastal districts to ensure foolproof arrangements.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till May 21, Special Relief (SRC) P K Jena said. He said the evacuation exercise will be completed on Tuesday. People living within five km of the coastline and in vulnerable areas are also being evacuated.
Odisha Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said the state is prepared to evacuate 11 lakh to 12 lakh people. Jena said it will be done by strictly adhering to social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 pandemic. Pregnant women and ailing people will be shifted to hospitals, the SRC said.
He said of the 809 cyclone shelters in the 12 coastal districts, 211 are now being used as temporary medical camps for the returnees from different states amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Since the cyclone will take place in summer there is no fear of floods but several reservoirs have been asked to release water as precautionary measure, he added.
