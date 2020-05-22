INDIA

1-MIN READ

Cyclone Amphan 'More than a National Disaster', Never Seen Such Devastation: Mamata

File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee said it will take time to restore normalcy, with cyclone Amphan having ravaged at least seven to eight districts in Bengal.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 12:15 PM IST
Ahead of conducting an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday contended that the calamity, which has wreaked havoc in the state and left at least 77 dead, is "more than a national disaster".

Banerjee said it will take time to restore normalcy, with cyclone Amphan having ravaged at least seven to eight districts in Bengal.

"This is a more than a national disaster. I have not seen such devastation in my life," Banerjee told reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, where she had gone to receive Modi.

"It will take some time to restore normalcy... It's a catastrophic disaster. Our officials and ministers are all working. Police are also working tirelessly. We are fighting three challenges, there is lockdown going on, then there is COVID-19, and now this disaster. The villages have been entirely devastated," she said.

The CM said that she will hold a meeting with Modi following the aerial survey.

She also said that a map of the areas which will be surveyed has been prepared.


