INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cyclone Amphan to Intensify on May 16; IMD Issues Advisory

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

While the Andaman and Nicobar Island might see the effects of the storm on May 15-16, Odisha and West Bengal might experience be hit on May 20.

Share this:

Cyclone Amphan is likely to hit the Bay of Bengal on the evening of May 16, affecting the eastern part of India including Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to an advisory issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has also issued an alert to the National Disaster Response Force as well as the chief secretaries of eight states and Union Territories. The intensity of the cyclone is expected to be high after the next 24 hours.

The coastal districts in the eastern part of India are expected to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by squally winds. While the Andaman and Nicobar Island might see the effects of the storm on May 15-16, Odisha and West Bengal might experience be hit on May 20.

The condition of the sea is expected to be between rough and very rough over the Bay of Bengal. To avoid any unwanted circumstances, the IMD has advised the fishermen to not venture into the south and the central Bay of Bengal from May 15. Those who are in the sea are advised to return to the coasts.

The National Disaster Management Authority has also released a video to advise people on instructions that should be followed before and during the cyclone.

The cyclone can be tracked on the IMD website or on the direct link given here.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading