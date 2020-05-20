Cyclone Amphan Which Has Began Landfall is Fast Transforming, Close Watch Being Kept: NDRF DG

The situation related to Cyclone Amphan, which has started landfall, is fast transforming and a close watch is being kept, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General S N Pradhan said on Wednesday.

He said all 20 teams present in Odisha have been deployed, leaving none in reserve, while in West Bengal 19 teams have been deployed, while two have been kept in reserve.

One team has been deployed in Kolkata, Pradhan told a press conference.

He said 24 teams are ready for air-lifting.

"The situation is fast-transforming. Our duty becomes even more now and after the cyclone. It is a long haul," he said, adding that the NDRF is keeping a close watch on cyclone Amphan.

"All teams have wireless and satellite communications. We are not dependent on any communication system. It is another form of new normal, we have to handle disasters considering the pandemic too. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 scenario, all teams are equipped with PPE," the NDRF DG said.

Pradhan said deployment is more in districts which are facing more pressure.

He said the NDRF's headquarters and local commandants are in coordination with state authorities.

"Based on experiences during Cyclone FANI, all the teams are equipped with tree cutters and pole cutters for post landfall restoration, if the need arises," Pradhan said.