As Andaman and Nicobar preps up to face Cyclone ‘Asani’, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet said that the depression adjoining the archipelago is expected to intensify into a deep depression in next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm in 12 hours after that.

If and when the deep depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be called ‘Asani’, a name suggested by Sri Lanka.

In a late nigh tweet, the weather department informed that the depression is predicted to move “northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar islands".

“The depression over north Andaman Sea about 250 km NNE of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 80 km ESE of Port Blair(Andaman Islands). To move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression in next 12 hrs and into a cyclonic storm in nxt 12 hrs," the tweet read.

Depression over north Andaman Sea about 250 km NNE of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 80 km ESE of Port Blair(Andaman Islands). To move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression in next 12 hrs and into a cyclonic storm in nxt 12 hrs. pic.twitter.com/NVRfgkuM1f— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 20, 2022

Latest updates on Cyclone Asani

Depression likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening

Advertisement

In line with the tweet IMD had put out late in the night, IMD scientist RK Jenamani also said that the the depression formed over South East and South Andaman Sea has moved towards the North and added that there are chances that the depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur over the region, he said.

Cyclone will not make landfall in the Andaman Islands

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone will not make landfall in the Andaman Islands. “The weather system would move nearly northward along and off the Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and adjoining south Bangladesh coast," Mohapatra said.

It is clearly evident from the forecast track as shown in our forecast track graphics, he said, adding that it is likely to have continued impact in terms of rainfall wind and waves as predicted and mentioned in the bulletin, he said.

Rainfall warning

While most parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands received light to moderate rainfall/thundershower with heavy to very heavy and isolated extremely heavy rainfall rainfall at a few places on Sunday, the archipelago will witness similar weather on Monday as well, IMD said.

As per IMD predictions, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over Andaman Islands. The weather department also said that light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely over Nicobar Islands.

ICD, NDRF on alert

To carry out search and rescue operations, around 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have reportedly been deployed and are ready at different locations.

Advertisement

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also taken pre-emptive measures as the cyclonic storm is approaching the coasts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ICG ships and aircraft in the South East Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea relayed weather warnings to all mariners and fishermen at sea.

Fishermen Warning

The weather department had advised fishermen not to venture into South East Bay of Bengal between March 19 and 21. Fishermen have also been asked to not venture into Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar during during the same period.

The IMD also advised fishermen to stay off East Central Bay of Bengal between March 21 and 22 and into North East Bay of Bengal on March 22.

Meanwhile, five Andaman-bound flights scheduled to leave Chennai airport were reportedly cancelled on Sunday due to poor passenger patronage.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.