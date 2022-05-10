Cyclone Asani: Heavy Rains in Chennai, 10 Flights Cancelled

With severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ nearing the Andhra Pradesh coast, heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs on Tuesday.

Asani is expected to touch the shores on Wednesday.

Ten flights from the Chennai airport were cancelled, including to from Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and Hyderabad, due to the heavy downpour.

Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Choolaimedu and Nungambakkam areas in Chennai are facing heavy rains and the suburbs of the city like Alandur, Madipakkam, Poonamalle, Maduravoyal and Meenambakkam are recording steady rains. Pammal area near the airport is also receiving heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate rains at Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Chennai, Puducherry and other northern parts of Tamil Nadu in the next few hours.

The Indian Coast Guard has already deployed ‘ICGS Shaurya’ and ‘ICGS Sagar’ for any contingency, including rescue operations post-landfall of Cyclone Asani.

The Coast Guard has issued a safety advisory to ships and oil handling agencies for preventive measures.

Suburban train services in Chennai and suburbs were affected following the heavy rains as an object swept by the wind got entangled on the overhead power cable.

The Southern Railway in a statement on Tuesday said this external object that was swept in on the overhead power cable has been removed and services resumed.

