Read more

Meanwhile, Odisha and West Bengal are also on alert to face the impact of the cyclonic storm.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams in Andhra Pradesh and kept another seven teams on standby, while one team has been deployed in Odisha 17 have been put on standby. As many as 12 teams have been deployed in West Bengal and five were on standby.

Rough sea conditions were seen on Wednesday in Odisha’s Puri due to the cyclonic storm.

In other news, the maximum temperature in Delhi dropped below the 40-degree mark on Tuesday as moisture-carrying easterly winds prevailed in the capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani. No heatwave is predicted for the next two days, according to the IMD. The Met Office had earlier predicted a heatwave spell from Wednesday with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius.

In a revised forecast, it said the maximum temperature will settle around 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, a normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.