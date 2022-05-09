Cyclone Asani LIVE Updates: Cyclonic Storm Intensifies into Severe Cyclonic Storm; to Move Towards North Andhra, Odisha Coast

Live now
Cyclone Asani LIVE Updates: After intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Asani, formed over the Southeast and West Central Bay of Bengal, is expected to move Northwest on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. The severe cyclonic storm will reach West central and adjoining Northwest areas in Bay of Bengal near North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast. . Read More
Earlier on Sunday, Cyclone Asani had intensified into a ‘severe’ cyclonic storm at 5.30 pm as it moved northwestwards in the direction of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts, said the India Meteorological Department.
Every year, as a cyclone looms over a region, its name becomes a cause of intrigue for many, who wonder why and how is the storm christened. With Cyclone Asani — a name given by Sri Lanka that means ‘wrath’ in Sinhalese — formed in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning and hurtling towards the east coast, the same question pops up again. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), an agency under the United Nations, there can be more than one cyclone at a time in a particular geographical location or around the globe and the systems can last for a week or more. Therefore, each tropical storm is given a name to avoid confusion, facilitating disaster risk awareness, management and mitigation. Short and easy-to-pronounce names are helpful in rapidly and effectively disseminating detailed storm information between hundreds of scattered stations, coastal bases and ships at sea. It is less subject to error than the older and more cumbersome latitude-longitude identification methods.
Asani is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal from May 10 to 13 with heavy downpour at one or two places in the coastal districts of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. The administrations of these three districts are keeping cyclone shelters, schools and other pucca structures, dry food and necessary medicines ready.
Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ is likely to move northwestwards on Monday and rainfall is expected in coastal Odisha districts.
“SCS ‘Asani’ over Southeast and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, near lati 13.0°N and long 87.5°E, about 570 km west-northwest of Port http://Blair.To move north westwards till 10th May night and reach West central and adjoining Northwest BoB off North AP & Odisha coast,” the IMD said in a tweet.
The cyclonic storm had intensified into a ‘severe’ cyclonic storm at 5.30 pm on Sunday as it moved north westwards in the direction of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts.
Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are on alert as under the influence of the cyclone, coastal areas are expected to experience heavy winds and rains from the evening of May 10, said IMD director-general Mrutunjay Mohaptra. He added that the system will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh.
The severe cyclone, on reaching west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on May 10, is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, the Met said.
The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on May 11 and further into a deep depression on May 12, the IMD said in its forecast of Asani’s track and intensity.
