Cyclone Asani: Storm to Intensify in Next 48 Hrs; Andaman & Nicobar Islands to Receive Heavy Rainfall | Details Here

The first cyclonic storm of 2022, Asani is likely to make landfall on the shores of Andaman and Nicobar by March 21. Cautioning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 21 March.

Issuing an alert, the weather agency further added that the low-pressure area, which was formed over southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, will move east-northeastwards till March 19 morning and then move northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands till March 20. It is likely to bring very heavy rainfall for the next couple of days.

As the islands gear for the oncoming cyclone, the administration in the archipelago has also been making necessary arrangements to deal with eventualities, which include evacuation of people from low-lying areas, an official statement said.

Here is all that you need to know about the approaching cyclone:

Asani, a name suggested by Sri Lanka is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts around the morning of March 22. It is expected to cause localised flooding of roads, inundation, and water logging in low-lying areas in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Taking stock of the situation, Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain has asked all stakeholders to ensure that temporary camps set up to give shelter to those being evacuated have provisions for food, water and other basic amenities.

Shipping services have also been suspended in view of the inclement weather and no fishing boats would be allowed to venture into the sea.

The disaster management department has been instructed to issue pamphlets and generate awareness on the dos and don’ts in the wake of eventualities.

Advisories have also been issued to all fishermen urging them not to venture into central parts of southeast Bay of Bengal from Thursday to Monday, the Andaman Sea, and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands between Friday and Wednesday.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai has urged Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi to put the disaster management machinery on high alert. He has also requested Joshi to declare a holiday on March 19 and 21 in all schools and colleges.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had reviewed the preparedness of Central Ministries and Agencies and the administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in view of the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on March 17. The Union Home Secretary has directed Central Ministries and Agencies to keep regular watch and be in touch with the Andaman and Nicobar administration to handle any situation.

Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard have been put on stand by. Central Ministries are ready with assistance if required, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said in a statement.

Not a single tropical cyclone has hit the region in March in at least 132 years, an eminent meteorologist noted thus pointing out that if the forecast materializes, tropical cyclone Asani will become the first-ever tropical cyclone to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in March.

