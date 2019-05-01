Cyclone Fani: 74 Trains Cancelled in First Phase, Weather Department Has Issued Formal Alert

Following warnings that Cyclone 'Fani' is likely to move northwestwards during the next 12 hours and cross Odisha coast with a maximum windspeed touching 175-185 km/hr, the East Coast Railway has announced that 74 trains have been cancelled in the first phase of the cyclone.According to the East Coast Railway, train services between Bhadrak-Vizianagaram are to be stopped from the evening of May 2 and passengers have been advised to plan their journey accordingly.Furthermore, inward train services towards Bhubaneswar/ Puri will be restricted from late evening of May 2 as well.East Coast Railway has further announced that trains for Puri from Howrah on May 2 night have been cancelled while trains towards Bangalore/Chennai/Secunderabad from Howrah have been cancelled on May 2 evening as well.According to East Coast Railway, all trains starting from and reaching Puri and Bhubaneshwar have been cancelled for May 3 as well.Notably, according to the IMD, the cyclone intensified into a 'severe cyclonic storm' on Monday evening and could become an 'extremely severe cyclone' by Wednesday. The weather department has subsequently issued formal alerts for Odisha, West Bengal and parts of Andhra Pradesh.