English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Fani: Chandrababu Naidu Urges ECI to Give Model Code Relaxation in Four Andhra Districts
Naidu stated that the Real Time Governance Centre (RTGC) and environment department has already warned that there are possibilities that Fani can turn out to be a severe cyclone with a high devastation rate.
File photo of TDP chief and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)
Loading...
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Election Commission appealing for Model Code of Conduct to be relaxed in four districts of East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam where the effect of Cyclone Fani is expected to be maximum.
Naidu stated that the Real Time Governance Centre (RTGC) and environment department has already warned that there are possibilities that Fani can turn out to be a severe cyclone with a high devastation rate.
Citing earlier cyclones like Hudhud and Thitli, Naidu mentioned how the government mechanism had worked then and rescued those stranded.
The CM highlighted the need of active governance in the emergency situation and requested the ECI to give relief from the election code of conduct.
CM said that ministers and officials can work effectively as there is a need of emergency services.
Babu also stated that the polling process of assembly and parliamentary elections are completed in the state so ECI can give a relaxation.
Naidu also postponed his review meeting with TDP leaders due to the impending national calamity.
Naidu stated that the Real Time Governance Centre (RTGC) and environment department has already warned that there are possibilities that Fani can turn out to be a severe cyclone with a high devastation rate.
Citing earlier cyclones like Hudhud and Thitli, Naidu mentioned how the government mechanism had worked then and rescued those stranded.
The CM highlighted the need of active governance in the emergency situation and requested the ECI to give relief from the election code of conduct.
CM said that ministers and officials can work effectively as there is a need of emergency services.
Babu also stated that the polling process of assembly and parliamentary elections are completed in the state so ECI can give a relaxation.
Naidu also postponed his review meeting with TDP leaders due to the impending national calamity.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Guess How Much Robert Downey Jr has been Paid for Avengers Endgame
- Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Breastfeeds on Sets, Fans Call Her the Ultimate Feminist
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Woman Seeks Divorce as Husband Stops Her From Playing Battle Royale
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Explodes in South Korea, Company Claims Not Their Fault
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results