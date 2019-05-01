Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cyclone Fani: Chandrababu Naidu Urges ECI to Give Model Code Relaxation in Four Andhra Districts

Naidu stated that the Real Time Governance Centre (RTGC) and environment department has already warned that there are possibilities that Fani can turn out to be a severe cyclone with a high devastation rate.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:May 1, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
Cyclone Fani: Chandrababu Naidu Urges ECI to Give Model Code Relaxation in Four Andhra Districts
File photo of TDP chief and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)
Loading...
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Election Commission appealing for Model Code of Conduct to be relaxed in four districts of East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam where the effect of Cyclone Fani is expected to be maximum.



Citing earlier cyclones like Hudhud and Thitli, Naidu mentioned how the government mechanism had worked then and rescued those stranded.

The CM highlighted the need of active governance in the emergency situation and requested the ECI to give relief from the election code of conduct.

CM said that ministers and officials can work effectively as there is a need of emergency services.

Babu also stated that the polling process of assembly and parliamentary elections are completed in the state so ECI can give a relaxation.

Naidu also postponed his review meeting with TDP leaders due to the impending national calamity.
