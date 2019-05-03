English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Fani: Coast Guard Deploys 4 Ships, 34 Disaster Relief Teams
After crossing Odisha, the cyclone is likely to move towards West Bengal before tapering off. It is, however, still likely to impact parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Cyclone Fani.
New Delhi: As Cyclone Fani heads towards the eastern coast, the Indian Coast Guard has positioned
34 disaster relief teams at different spots and deployed four ships to handle any exigency.
"While Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm FANI lay centered 170 kms ENE of Vishakhapatnam India Coast Guard positions 34 Disaster Relief Teams DRTs at Vizag, Chennai, Paradip, Gopalpur, Haldia, Frazergunj and Kolkata besides 4 Coast Guard ships at Vizag & Chennai @DefenceMinIndia," the Coast Guard tweet.
Fani is billed as the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that claimed close to 10,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in vast swathes of Odisha, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.
After crossing Odisha, the cyclone is likely to move towards West Bengal before tapering off. It is, however, still likely to impact parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
It is expected to make landfall around 9 30 am on Friday close to Puri.
While #ExtremelySevereCyclonicStorm #FANI lay centered 170 kms ENE of #Vishakhapatnam @IndiaCoastGuard positions 34 Disaster Relief Teams #DRTs at #Vizag #Chennai #Paradip #Gopalpur #Haldia #Frazergunj & #Kolkata besides 04 #CoastGuard ships at #Vizag & #Chennai @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/yRH4dmCKgW— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 2, 2019
