»
Cyclone Fani Continues to Wreak Havoc in Odisha with 6 Dead and a Landfall in Puri

Thousands of trees and electricity poles have been uprooted under the impact of cyclonic Fani that made landfall in Puri.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 3, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
Trees bend with gusty winds ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fani, in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani with wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph caused landfall on Friday in Puri and wreaked havoc in Odisha leaving six dead. The airports in Odisha and West Bengal have shut down and the situation is grave for flyers as many flights remain cancelled.

The Indian Navy has scheduled the launch of long reconnaissance aircraft, P8I, and short range coastal reconnaissance aircraft Dornier in the afternoon for undertaking aerial survey to assess the extent of impact and devastation post Fani's landfall.

About a million people were evacuated to safer places in Odisha due to the cyclonic storm.

Thousands of trees and electricity poles have been uprooted under the impact of cyclonic storm that made landfall in Puri. Besides, The road network in several districts suffered extensive damage. The power distribution network has also been severely affected. Asbestos sheets of temporary housing facilities have been ripped off.

It's eye diameter was put at 28 km at around 9 a.m. Half of Fani's eye was in the sea then, the IMD said.

As a precautionary measure, all shops, business establishments, private and government offices will remain closed in 11 coastal districts

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
