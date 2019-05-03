Cyclone Fani: GoAir, Air India Cancel Flights, IndiGo, Vistara Offer Waiver Options

Cyclone Fani impact - Please note flight cancellations impacting Bhubaneswar for Friday, May 3 pic.twitter.com/lBN6S17jWO — Vistara (@airvistara) May 2, 2019

As Cyclone Fani, also being pronounced as Cyclone Foni, makes landfall on the Odisha coast, budget carrier GoAir has already cancelled its flights on the Kolkata-Bhubaneshwar and Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar routes today owning to cyclone Fani and provide full refund to passengers for the same.IndiGo has issued a cyclone Fani alert on its social media page with a post, "Due to cyclone FANI, we're offering a change and cancellation fee waiver for the passengers to/from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Vishakhapatnam for travel between 02nd May'10 to 05th May'19."While Vistara had earlier issued a travel advisory for its passengers due to Fani cyclone, it has since then updated its list of cancelled flights on its Twitter page.In a post addressing passengers, Vistara wrote, "Due to Cyclone Fani, Bhubaneshwar (BBI) airport will remain closed all day Friday, May 3. Accordingly, the following Vistara flights to and from Bhubaneshwar stand cancelled. Passengers on cancelled flights will receive full refunds."The airline further wrote that due to the possibility of Kolkata airport being impacted from 9.30pm on May 3 to 6pm on May 4, they are monitoring the situation and would act accordingly.They also said that the flight service is waiving change and cancellation fees for all customers on all flights to and from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata from May 3 to May 5, 2019.National carrier Air India also cancelled all its flights plying on that route in light of the storm. "Applicable penalities of reissuance, data change, no show, cancellation and refund charges are waived off on all tickets for travel to and fro Kolkata on May3," the airline said in a statement.According to the IMD, Cyclone Fani which has already hit the coast of Odisha is recording a windspeed of 185 kilometres per hour and its effect is expected to continue for the next two hours.All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight; Kolkata airport will be shut between 9.30 pm on Friday to till 6 pm on Saturday.