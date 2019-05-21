Cyclone Fani Has Snatched Our Livelihood, Taken Us 20 Years Behind, Say Chilika Fishermen

Akhila Behera, 45, a resident of Baghlanji village of Puri district in Odisha, has a family of five.He earns his livelihood by fishing in the 1200-sqkm of Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon — Chilika.He used to earn Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 a month on an average. However, due to varied reasons like siltation, weed deposits, illegal ‘gheries’ — temporary barricades for prawn cultivation — and encroachment of fishing areas by non-fishermen, his income had already dwindled over the past few years.His agony only worsened after Cyclone Fani struck the state’s coast on May 3 and ravaged 14 of the 30 districts.His boat and nets were washed away, much like those of other fishermen living adjacent to the Chilika lake. There are thousands of such people whose daily livelihood depended on fishing in the lake.In many places like Baghalanji, Chilika waters have eaten up lands and even entered temporary jetties where boats and nets were sheltered. Baghalanji village with 200 households is on the banks of the lake and has no cyclone shelters.However, while there is a shelter about 3km away, people living here did not leave the village despite repeated cyclonic alerts because of their attachment to the land.“See, we don’t want to leave this place. Our ancestors lived here and had survived devastating storms in the past. Our properties and all personal belongings are here… Chilika is like our mother. How do will leave her to save our life?” says Rabindra Das, a villager.About 90 boats in the village have been damaged. A few wooden pieces were found nearby and many boats are still untraceable.Bapina Behera, a villagers said, that almost every household in the village suffered losses due to the cyclone.“It will take a few more months for us to get back to our basics,” he said, adding that Cyclone Fani took them “20 years behind.”As Chilika’s ecosystem largely depends on changes in the Bay of Bengal — three of the lake’s mouths open to the Bay of Bengal in Ganjam and Puri — the lake and its dependent communities are vulnerable to all kinds of natural hazards, especially tropical cyclones.The fishing community had suffered huge losses during the Odisha Super Cyclone in 1999, Phailin in 2013, Hudhud in 2014 and even during Cyclone Titli in 2018.Dooryodhan Behera, 53, from Barakuda, a neighbouring village has similar troubles.Barakuda has 150 households, all of them are traditional fishermen. Behera had borrowed money from a fishing cooperative to buy nets and had taken a boat on rent.But with an income of about Rs 300, it was difficult to pay back the loan, the rent and manage other household expenses. And then, his boat was broken to bits by the cyclonic storm.Explaining their present situation, Parthsarathi Behera from Barakuda village says his community has been “sitting idle for almost a fortnight just watching the lake.”The people here say that while the government may announce compensation packages, they are almost certain that it will not be sufficient and also that they would have to “go to moneylenders again.”According to government estimates, more than 5 lakh houses have been fully or partially damaged in 14 affected districts.As of today, the state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for a new FRP (Fibre Reinforced Plastic) boat and Rs 10,000 for nets for the affected Chilika fishermen.Similarly, packages have also been announced for inland fishermen and assistance for freshwater and brackish water fish farming.The state government has also sought central assistance to rebuild houses and provide other assistance in these areas.Harihar Behera, a community leader and the president of Primary Fishermen Cooperative, says the government must announce interim assistance for the fishermen in the area, “otherwise they will migrate to other states in search of jobs.”Odisha is situated in the eastern sea board of India and has been exposed to periodic tropical cyclonic storms.Over the last two decades, five major cyclones have struck the state leaving trails of devastation and causing irreparable loss to the state’s economy.And during the last 50 years, 35 of such extremely severe cyclonic storms have hit Odisha.Almost 60% of the tropical cyclones that take shape in the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal region also hit parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.The Bay of Bengal region is the 6th most vulnerable zone in the world as far as tropical cyclone storms are concerned.Bishnupada Sethi, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), says that because of its geographical location, “482km of the Odsiha coast is exposed to all kinds of tropical cyclones, some of which are severe in nature.”The 1999 super cyclone which caused the death of 10,000 people was the first major cyclone that brought the state’s development to a grinding halt.It was the first major natural disaster in the post-liberalisation era that took the state 50 years behind.Meanwhile, the government of Odisha has estimated Fani-related losses at Rs 12,000 crore and has submitted a memorandum to Centre.The Union government had already released Rs 340 crore before the cyclone and after an aerial survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised further assistance of Rs 1,000 crore.According to initial estimates, the total impacted population stands at about 1.65 crore and the death toll stands at 64.And while the government has stepped up its relief and restoration work, it is to be seen how long it takes to restore the livelihood of severely affected communities like the state’s fishermen.(The author is a Bhubaneswar-based journalist and researcher)