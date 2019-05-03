Cyclone Fani: Here are the Helpline, District-wise Collectorate Numbers for Any Emergency

Prayers for everyone’s safety. May we have the strength to endure this. Jai Jagannnath 🙏🏼 #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/QNedFWs6fV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 3, 2019

Classified as the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane, Cyclone Fani has hit coastal areas of Odisha hours before it was expected on Friday morning. With a wind speed of 200km/hr, Cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha at around 8 am on Friday. The Navy and the coast guard have deployed ships and helicopters for relief operations, according to a government statement.Even several areas of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Andhra Pradesh have been put on red alert, as most of these areas are likely to get affected. While over 50 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in several parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal for evacuation, several helpline numbers and rescue operations have been launched to ensure minimum mortal damage.The home ministry has set up a control room and anyone who needs assistance or updates on Cyclone Fani can call on the helpline number 1938.If you are affected in any part of Odisha, the emergency helpline number for Cyclone Fani is +916742534177.The helpline numbers in case of emergencies in all affected parts are 1077 and 1070. The aggrieved can call on 0674-2303060/0674-2301525/0674-2301625 and the helpline numbers for railway headquarters for Cyclone Fani are 085-50525/085-50625/085-50725.• Bhubaneswar- (0674-2303060, 2301525, 2301625)• Khurda Road (0674-2490010, 2492511, 2492611)• Sambalpur (0663- 2532230, 2533037, 2532302)• Visakhapatnam – (0891- 2746255, 1072)• Puri- 06752-225922• Bhadrak- 06784-230827• Cuttack- 0671-2201865• Berhampur- 0680-2229632