Cyclone Fani Hits Odisha: Warnings Issued by Indian Meteorological Department

The ‘Extremely Severe’ Cyclone Fani, also pronounced as Cyclone Foni, has hit the coastal areas of Odisha on Friday morning at around 8 am. With a wind speed of 200km/hr, Cyclone Fani is expected to move towards the northeast, covering all districts in coastal Odisha, towards West Bengal. The cyclone Fani, which made landfall at around 8 am, is expected to complete the process of landfall by 10:30 am on Friday morning.The Indian Meteorological Department is constantly keeping a tab on the movement of this extremely severe cyclonic storm, and the rescue operations are already underway by the relief operations team.Srikakulam District (Andhra Pradesh) is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 3, while other districts of Andhra Pradesh will receive light to moderate rainfall. There will be extremely rainfall in coastal parts of Odisha on May 3 and 4, while light to moderate rainfall is expected in other districts of the state. The coastal areas of West Bengal are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 3 and 4, while moderate rainfall is expected in other parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 4 and 5.Puri and Jagatsighpur districts of Odisha might have a gale wind speed of 140-150 km/hr, which may reach up to 200 km/hr during the next 6 hours. Remaining coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh (Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram) might have a wind speed of 150-160 km/hr that may reach up to 180 km/hr in the next 6 hours. The wind speed in districts of West Bengal is likely to be 40-50 km/hr, reaching up to 80km/hr in subsequent 12 hours. The wind speed will decrease gradually.The sea condition over northeast and west-central parts of Bay of Bengal (north Andhra Pradesh- South Odisha coasts) will be phenomenal in the next 6 hours, which is likely to become high in the next 24 hours. Very rough to high seas are expected over coasts of north Odisha, West Bengal, and south Andhra Pradesh.The fishermen are advised not to reach the deep sea of Bay of Bengal for next 12 hours along coasts of Andhra Pradesh. The fishermen are warned to stay away from the sea storm in parts of Odisha and West Bengal till May 4.