Cyclone Fani: Ignore Rumours and Stay Safe. Click Here to Know the Dos and Don'ts for Storm

Cyclone Fani, one of the extremely severe cyclones of its time has already made a landfall in Odisha on Friday morning. Nearly 11 lakh people have been evacuated from the vulnerable areas to safer places in the last 24 hours in Odisha. Ganjam and Puri districts have evacuated more than 3 lakh and 1.3 lakh people, respectively. In addition, several districts in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have also been put on red alert.As Cyclone Fani hits the Indian coastal areas, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has given a list of Dos and Donts to keep people safe and alerted during the tough times.Here is the advisory issued by NDMA:Before the cyclone• Remain calm and ignore rumours• Keep your mobile phones charged• Use SMS• Stay tuned to the news for weather updates• Store documents and other valuables in waterproof containers• Prepare an emergency kit• Carry out repairs at home• Don't leave sharp objects loose• Untie cattle or other animalsDuring/after the cyclone (if indoors)• Switch off electrical mains, gas supply• Keep doors and windows shut• If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of the cyclone• Listen to a radio/transistor• Drink boiled/chlorinated water• Rely only on official warningsDuring/after the cyclone (if outdoors)• Don't enter damaged buildings•Watch out for broken electric poles, wires, other sharp objects• Seek a safe shelter ASAPFor fishermen• Keep a radio set with extra batteries handy• Keep boats/rafts tied in a safe place• Don't venture out to seaAvoid listening to rumours at such times. To keep a tab on verified news, follow the given Twitter handles:• National Disaster Management Authority (@ndmaindia)• Chief Minister's Office, Odisha (@CMO_Odisha)• Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha (@Naveen_Odisha)