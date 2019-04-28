English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Fani Likely to Intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm Today, Tamil Nadu on Red Alert
The Indian Weather Department said Cyclone Fani is very likely to reach near the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh by the evening of April 29.
Image posted by the Weather Department on Twitter.
New Delhi: Cyclone Fani is expected to become stronger and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday afternoon. Presently, the cyclonic storm is centered over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, which is around 1000 km southeast of Chennai.
It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hour and move northwestwards till April 30 and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually, the Indian Meteorological department said in a tweet posted on Saturday.
Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal lay centred at 23:30 hours IST of April 27, 2019.
According to the Weather Department, Cyclone Fani is very likely to reach near the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh by the evening of April 29. Consequently, after 24-36 hours, intense rains, high velocity winds and rough sea conditions would be seen all along the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
The Weather department also said that the terrain is such that system would not be able to escape the coastal areas. Initially, Tamil Nadu needs to be on alert, as would encounter some high velocity winds, moderate rains with some intense showers.
The system lay centred at about 1,440 km southeast of Chennai and 1,720 km southsoutheast of Machilipatnam at 1430 hrs. Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a ‘red alert’ in Tamil Nadu for April 30 and May 1. The press release, issued by the IMD, said Cyclone Fani was likely to hit the state over two days and very heavy rainfall are expected in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The alert said “rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places” is expected during the two days in the state.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during these days, while locals have been urged to refrain from night travels where landslides are a possibility.
