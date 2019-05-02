Cyclone Fani LIVE: ‘Extremely Severe’ Storm 450 Km Off Odisha Coast, 8 Lakh to Be Evacuated by Evening

Event Highlights
It said the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm FANI (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 15 kmph in last six hours. It is likely to make landfall at Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, on May 3 with wind speed of up to 200 km per hour.
Action suggested | Action Suggested for Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha
- Total suspension of fishing operations.
- Extensive evacuation from coastal areas.
- Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.
- People in affected areas to remain indoors.
- Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.
Damage Expected in Odisha | Damage Expected for Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha.
- Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed Pucca structures. Potential threat from flying objects.
- Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles.
- Disruption of rail/road link at several places.
- Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards.
- Blowing down of Palm and coconut trees.
- Uprooting of large bushy trees.
- Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.
Wind Warning | Gale wind speed reaching 180-190 kmph gusting to 210 kmph is very likely to prevail over westcentral Bay of Bengal around system centre during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.
- Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail along & off north Andhra Pradesh & Odisha Coasts and become gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from 2 nd May night. It is very likely to become 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph along & off south Odisha & adjoining north Andhra Pradesh (Srikakulam District) coasts; and 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph along & off remaining districts of coastal Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh (Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram Districts) by 3rd May forenoon for subsequent 12 hours and decrease thereafter.
- Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely along & off West Bengal coast from 2 nd May evening. It is very likely become gale wind speed reaching 60- 70 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from 3 rd May afternoon and become 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph from 4th May early morning for subsequent 12 hours and decrease thereafter.
Heavy Rainfall Warning | India Meteorological Department in its bulletin warned of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.
North Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram Districts and isolated heavy to extremely heavy falls (>20 cm) over Srikakulam district on 2nd May and with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Srikakulam district on 3rd May.
Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south coastal & adjoining interior Odisha on 2nd May. It is likely to increase with moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls (>20 cm) at isolated places over coastal Odisha & adjoining districts of interior Odisha on 3rd. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Balasore, Mayurbhanj districts of north Odisha on 4th May.
West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very falls at isolated places very likely over coastal & adjoining districts of West Bengal on 3rd; and with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on 4th May. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 4th May.
Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 4 th & 5 th May; with isolated extremely heavy falls over Assam & Meghalaya on 4th . Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 4th .
The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm FANI (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over West-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 15 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 05.30 hrs IST of May 2, 2019 over West-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.9°N and longitude 84.5°E, about 450 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), 230 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 650 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal). It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, around Puri during May 3 afternoon with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170- 180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph.
In view of the extremely severe cyclone Fani forecasted by IMD to make landfall on East Coast on May 3, DRMs (Divisional Railway Manager) are advised to take following action in preparedness:
- Frequent announcements are to be made at important stations for sensitizing the passengers about Cancellations, Short termination and Diversion of Coaching trains in both direction of BHC-VSKP Section. The full refund shall be granted to the passengers for the cancelled/diverted trains if the tickets are produced for cancellation within three days from the scheduled departure of trains.
- Dry Food items, Janata Khana & Water bottles in sufficient quantity are to be made available at Catering Stalls of all major stations.
- Due to the dislocation of train services, the situation may warrant transhipment of passengers. Local transporters are to be contracted for the hiring of road vehicles for meeting exigencies as and where necessary.
- Sufficient amount of cash must be available at major stations for granting refunds to passengers and meeting other exigencies. Frontline staff are to be advised to be extremely polite while dealing with passengers and leaving no scope for complaint.
- Emergency control is to operate round the clock with a helpline number for guiding passengers.
The extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 07 kmph in last six hours and lay centred ar 2.30 of May 2, 2019 near latitude 15.5°N and longitude of 84.2°E, about 510 km south-south-west of Puri, 260 km south-southeasr of Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and 700 km south-southwest of Digha, West Bengal.
Chandrababu Naidu Urges EC to Give MCC Relaxation | Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that the Real Time Governance Centre (RTGC) and environment department has already warned that there are possibilities that Fani can turn out to be a severe cyclone with a high devastation rate. Citing earlier cyclones like Hudhud and Thitli, Naidu mentioned how the government mechanism had worked then and rescued those stranded. The CM highlighted the need of active governance in the emergency situation and requested the ECI to give relief from the election code of conduct. CM said that ministers and officials can work effectively as there is a need for emergency services.
Odisha Schools to Remain Shut from Today | All educational institutions in the state will remain shut from today in light of the cyclonic storm. As a part of its mitigation strategy, the Naveen Patnaik-led government in the state handed special supervision charges to nine IAS officers. Out of these, seven bureaucrats are tasked with supervising relief, rescue and rehabilitation charges in six districts and have been asked to join their duties in the districts by afternoon.
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has evacuated 480 of its employees from rigs operating in the Bay of Bengal ahead of an impending cyclone that is expected to make landfall on Friday. Sources said ONGC has also moved at least four rigs to safer waters away from the path of severe cyclonic storm Fani. The company had as many as six rigs exploring and drilling for oil and gas off the Andhra coast. Personnel on five of them have been completely evacuated to safer zones, they said. The evacuated rigs include Aban-II (85 personnel), DD-8 (103), Louisiana (83) and Essar Wildcat (87 personnel).
Have Taken Pre-emptive Measures to Deal with Cyclone Fani: Coastal Guard | The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has taken a series of pre-emptive measures such as deployment of ships with disaster relief material, use of Dornier aircraft to warn fishing boats and special community interaction programmes in coastal areas, according to an official statement on Wednesday. The ICG said it has implemented the lessons learnt from Cyclone Ockhi, which hit Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts in 2017, to ensure the safety of lives at sea.
The South Eastern Railway has cancelled 43 trains scheduled to run between Howrah and Puri, and other destinations in south India over the next two days. The SER has cancelled 17 trains bound for South India and Puri. It has also decided to cancel 26 trains originating from south India, an SER official said. Precautionary measures have been taken to keep their passengers safe by carrying out special patrolling. In addition, breakdown vans and relief trains have been kept ready to cater to areas likely to be affected by the cyclone in the two states, the official said.
As per a bulletin put out by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) put out on Wednesday evening, the storm is likely to move northwestwards in the next 12 hours and recurve north and northeastwards afterwards. The Odisha government has set up 900 cyclone shelters to house the evacuees and it has requested for two helicopters to be stationed in the state for emergency food distribution. Troops of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, as well as 78 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been requisitioned for deployment as well.
At least 19 districts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are likely to be affected by "extremely severe" cyclonic storm Fani, which is expected to make landfall 10km north of Chandrabhaga in Puri district on Friday afternoon. The wind speed before landfall has been estimated to be 185 kmph, with the cyclone passing through Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore in Odisha before reaching West Bengal. The storm is likely to impact Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jajpur and Balasore districts.
Fishermen try to control their boat amidst rough sea waters at Puri beach on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Around 900 cyclone shelters have been made ready to house evacuees while troops of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and 78 teams of the National Disaster response Force (NDRF) have been requisitioned for deployment. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country's top body to handle an emergency situation, on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness for "Fani",
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday evening said the storm is likely to move northwestwards in the next 12 hours and recurve north and northeastwards afterwards.
The Navy and the Coast Guard have deployed ships and helicopters for relief-and-rescue operations, while the Army and Air Force units in the three states have also been put on standby, an official statement said.
The NDRF has deployed 12 teams in Andhra Pradesh, 28 in Odisha and six in West Bengal. Additionally, 32 teams remain on standby, equipped with boats, tree cutters, and telecom equipment. A single NDRF team consists of 45 personnel.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the administration to ensure a 100% evacuation of people from vulnerable areas. He also emphasised on an early restoration of power, water supply and road communication in the to-be affected blocks. Advisories asking fishermen not to venture into the sea have also been issued.
The Centre has released Rs 1,086 crore for four states as advance financial assistance to undertake preventive and relief measures.
In West Bengal, the cyclone is expected to affect the districts of East and West Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram and Kolkata, while Srikakulam, Vijayanagram and Visakhapatnam are in the storm's path in Andhra Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to the Election Commission asking that the Model Code of Conduct be relaxed in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has evacuated 480 of its employees from rigs operating in the Bay of Bengal. The company has as many as six rigs exploring and drilling for oil and gas off the Andhra coast and personnel on five of them have been evacuated to safer zones.
