Cyclone Fani LIVE: ‘Extremely Severe’ Storm 450 Km Off Odisha Coast, 8 Lakh to Be Evacuated by Evening

May 2, 2019 9:07 am (IST)

Heavy Rainfall Warning | India Meteorological Department in its bulletin warned of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

North Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram Districts and isolated heavy to extremely heavy falls (>20 cm) over Srikakulam district on 2nd May and with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Srikakulam district on 3rd May.

Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south coastal & adjoining interior Odisha on 2nd May. It is likely to increase with moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls (>20 cm) at isolated places over coastal Odisha & adjoining districts of interior Odisha on 3rd. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Balasore, Mayurbhanj districts of north Odisha on 4th May.

West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very falls at isolated places very likely over coastal & adjoining districts of West Bengal on 3rd; and with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on 4th May. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 4th May.

Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 4 th & 5 th May; with isolated extremely heavy falls over Assam & Meghalaya on 4th . Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 4th .