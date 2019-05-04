Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cyclone Fani LIVE: Odisha Death Toll Rises to Nine, Storm Triggers Heavy Rains in Bengal

Cyclone Fani LIVE: Cyclone Fani hit West Bengal early today morning and is likely to continue in the North-east direction with a wind speed of 90km/hr. Nine people have died in Odisha so far and several areas in Puri were submerged as heavy rain battered the coast, officials said.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cyclone Fani LIVE: Odisha Death Toll Rises to Nine, Storm Triggers Heavy Rains in Bengal
Cyclone Fani LIVE: Cyclone Fani hit West Bengal early today morning and is likely to continue in the North-east direction with a wind speed of 90km/hr. Nine people have died in Odisha so far and several areas in Puri were submerged as heavy rain battered the coast, officials said.
Loading...
Cyclone Fani LIVE: Cyclone Fani hit West Bengal early today morning and is likely to continue in the North-east direction with a wind speed of 90km/hr. Nine people have died in Odisha so far and several areas in Puri were submerged as heavy rain battered the coast, officials said. The cyclonic storm — the strongest cyclone in India in 20 years — is weakening gradually as it moves into West Bengal.

The Odisha government has evacuated over 11 lakh people to camps on higher grounds. “I assure the affected people that the nation and the centre are with them,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan. He said over Rs. 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' or the 'Hood of Snake' made landfall around 8am in Puri, with roaring winds flattening huts, enveloping the pilgrim town in sheets of rain, and submerging homes.

Though the 'extremely severe' cyclone unexpectedly weakened into 'very severe' cyclonic storm in a matter of few hours, it left a trail of devastation in large parts of coastal Odisha, with the seaside pilgrim town of Puri being the worst hit.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram