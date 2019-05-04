English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Fani LIVE: Odisha Death Toll Rises to Nine, Storm Triggers Heavy Rains in Bengal
Cyclone Fani LIVE: Cyclone Fani hit West Bengal early today morning and is likely to continue in the North-east direction with a wind speed of 90km/hr. Nine people have died in Odisha so far and several areas in Puri were submerged as heavy rain battered the coast, officials said.
The Odisha government has evacuated over 11 lakh people to camps on higher grounds. “I assure the affected people that the nation and the centre are with them,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan. He said over Rs. 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani.
The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' or the 'Hood of Snake' made landfall around 8am in Puri, with roaring winds flattening huts, enveloping the pilgrim town in sheets of rain, and submerging homes.
Though the 'extremely severe' cyclone unexpectedly weakened into 'very severe' cyclonic storm in a matter of few hours, it left a trail of devastation in large parts of coastal Odisha, with the seaside pilgrim town of Puri being the worst hit.
