Cyclone Fani LIVE: Odisha Toll Rises to 12; Storm Headed to Bangladesh

Cyclone Fani LIVE: Cyclone Fani hit West Bengal early today morning and is likely to continue in the North-east direction with a wind speed of 90km/hr. Twelve people have died in Odisha so far and several areas in Puri were submerged as heavy rain battered the coast, officials said. The cyclonic storm — the strongest cyclone in India in 20 years — is weakening gradually as it moves into West Bengal.The Odisha government has evacuated over 11 lakh people to camps on higher grounds. “I assure the affected people that the nation and the centre are with them,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan. He said over Rs. 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani.