Cyclone Fani LIVE: Odisha Toll Rises to 12; Storm Headed to Bangladesh

Cyclone Fani LIVE: Cyclone Fani hit West Bengal early today morning and is likely to continue in the North-east direction with a wind speed of 90km/hr. Twelve people have died in Odisha so far and several areas in Puri were submerged as heavy rain battered the coast, officials said. The cyclonic storm — the strongest cyclone in India in 20 years — is weakening gradually as it moves into West Bengal.
The Odisha government has evacuated over 11 lakh people to camps on higher grounds. “I assure the affected people that the nation and the centre are with them,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan. He said over Rs. 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani.
Assam and some other parts of the Northeast have been witnessing light to moderate rains since Friday morning. Assam has put all ferry services in Brahmaputra on hold for the next two days.
Pradeep Kumar Rana, DIG Operations,NDRF says that cyclone Fani has weakened & is covering areas of West Bengal in the form of cyclone.
Apart from a few mud houses collapsing and tress falling, there were no reports of casualties from any of the districts. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, along with senior engineers of the civic body and local councillors, was on a night-long vigil in and around the city to keep a tab on the situation.
People of West Bengal heaved a sigh of relief as severe cyclonic storm Fani weakened on Saturday morning and was moving towards neighbouring Bangladesh. The city witnessed wind speeds of 30-40 kmph with moderate to heavy rainfall overnight. There was no report of any casualty or major damage in the districts through which the cyclone passed,
Fani barrelled through Odisha on Friday, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph and killing at least eight people.
The Cyclonic Storm Fani further weakened into Deep Depression and lay centre at 0830 y over Bangladesh and adjacent Gangetic West Bengal centred at 23.6 N and 88.8 E about 120 km north north east of Kolkata.
Day after tomorrow, on the 6th morning, I will be going to Odisha to take stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Fani.
Flight Services at Kolkata Airport Resumed | Kolkata airport is operational now. First departure took off 10 minutes back AI723 for Bagdogra and first arrival GoAir 101 Delhi to Kolkata landed just now.
National carrier Air India, in a tweet, said that it will ship relief material to cyclone affected Orissa free of cost to stand by residents affected by the cyclone. NGO/ Civil Society/ SHG etc may contact Res. Commissioner, Orissa at Delhi for this.
Air India to re commence operation at Kolkata airport at 09:45AM
Port Warning | Great Danger Signal No. 9 replaced by Local Cautionary Signal-III at Hooghly port.
Fishermen Warning | For West Bengal coast, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea along and off West Bengal and Odisha coast till evening
Sea Condition | The sea condition is rough to very rough along and off West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh Coasts during subsequent 12 hours.
Wind Warning | Squally wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over districts of South Bengal during morning to forenoon .
The bulletin has also issued special weather advisories for West Bengal Heavy Rainfall Warning | Light to moderate rainfall at many places over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal with heavy falls at isolated places over Nadia and Murshidabad districts on 4th May. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 4th May.
According to a special weather bulletin issued by the Meterological Department of India, cyclone Fani is very likely to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh around noon as a Deep Depression with wind speed 50-60 Kmph gusting to 70 kmph.
The cyclone turned direction from Kharagpur in West Midnapore district to slowly enter Bangladesh around 6:00am and will completely emerge into Bangladesh by 12:00pm.
Bengal on High Alert |The state government has sounded an alert to cope with the extremely severe cyclonic storm and has taken all precautionary measures for East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts, besides Jhargram, Kolkata and the Sundarbans to avert any untoward incident.
With Cyclone Fani barreling its way to West Bengal from Odisha, the Election Commission has taken all measures to protect strongrooms where EVMs and VVPATs have been stored, a senior EC official said Friday. The EVMs and VVPATs are for use in the seven parliamentary constituencies going to the polls in the fifth phase in the state on Monday
All Election Rallies in the Region Cancelled | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her election rallies for 48 hours because of Cyclone Fani. PM Modi's election rally in Jharkhand, which was scheduled for May 5, has been postponed to May 6, said BJP's Jharkhand unit spokesman Rajesh Kumar Shukla. BJP chief Amit Shah's and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rallies in Jharkhand on Friday too have been cancelled.
Major effect in Kolkata like waterlogging or huge number of fallen trees on the streets,to prompt civic authorities to immediately clear roads or press emergency services into action.
Strong Rains in West Bengal | Cyclone Fani, one of the strongest storms to batter the subcontinent in 20 years, uprooted trees and triggered rain as it entered West Bengal this morning. The storm has moved further North-Northeastward and entered into Gangetic West-Bengal.
The cyclone also brought torrential rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Srikakulam district, but no casualties were reported there, said officials. Nine head of cattle and 12 sheep were killed in rain-related incidents, while over 2,000 electricity poles were uprooted because of high-velocity winds and 218 cellular phone towers damaged, they added.
All Operations at Kolkata Airport Suspended | "The eye of the storm is likely to weaken when it enters West Bengal. The wind speed will be around 100 kmph to 110 kmph," an official of the meteorological department said. Operations at the Kolkata airport were suspended from Friday afternoon until 8 am on Saturday. A red alert has been issued in coastal areas and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.
According to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 8.30 pm on Friday, the storm was centred 120 km west-southwest of Midnapore and 200 km west-southwest of Kolkata. It is expected to hit West Bengal in the early hours of Saturday, after which it will weaken.
While flights at Bhubaneswar airport remained suspended on Friday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation later announced that operations would resume at 1 pm on Saturday. Operations at Paradip and Gopalpur ports were also closed as a precautionary measure.
Cyclone Fani Hits Bengal in Early Hours | Cyclone Fani is now expected to hit West Bengal in the early hours of today.The West Bengal government has already shifted around 45,000 people to shelter camps in the districts of Nadia, Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah.
9 Lives Lost as Cyclone Fani Wreaks Havoc in Odisha | At least nine people were killed in Odisha after cyclone Fani, the worst of its kind in India in two decades, tore through the state on Friday. Though the 'extremely severe' cyclone unexpectedly weakened into 'very severe' cyclonic storm in a few hours, it left behind a trail of devastation in large parts of coastal Odisha.
Though the 'extremely severe' cyclone unexpectedly weakened into 'very severe' cyclonic storm in a matter of few hours, it left a trail of devastation in large parts of coastal Odisha, with the seaside pilgrim town of Puri being the worst hit.