Cyclone Fani LIVE: Trains Cancelled, Rescuers on Standby as ‘Extremely Severe’ Storm Set to Hit Odisha Coast

Event Highlights 8 Lakh People Evacuated in Odisha

Odisha Schools to Remain Shut from Today

ONGC Evacuates Nearly 500 Employees

43 Trains Cancelled

Cyclone Fani to Hit Eastern Coast



It said that the cyclonic storm is moving northwards with a speed of 5 kms per hour in last six hours and is likely to make landfall at Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, on May 3 with wind speed of up to 200 km per hour.

Read More Cyclone Fani LIVE: At least 19 districts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are likely to be affected by the "extremely severe" cyclonic storm" Fani. The storm is about 540 km from the Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department said in an early morning tweet.It said that the cyclonic storm is moving northwards with a speed of 5 kms per hour in last six hours and is likely to make landfall at Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, on May 3 with wind speed of up to 200 km per hour. May 2, 2019 8:17 am (IST) All schools and colleges will be closed for the next three days in Odisha. Over 8 lakh people in the coastal districts are being evacuated, said officials in the state government. May 2, 2019 8:16 am (IST) The extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 07 kmph in last six hours and lay centred ar 2.30 of May 2, 2019 near latitude 15.5°N and longitude of 84.2°E, about 510 km south-south-west of Puri, 260 km south-southeasr of Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and 700 km south-southwest of Digha, West Bengal. May 2, 2019 7:39 am (IST) Chandrababu Naidu Urges EC to Give MCC Relaxation | Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that the Real Time Governance Centre (RTGC) and environment department has already warned that there are possibilities that Fani can turn out to be a severe cyclone with a high devastation rate. Citing earlier cyclones like Hudhud and Thitli, Naidu mentioned how the government mechanism had worked then and rescued those stranded. The CM highlighted the need of active governance in the emergency situation and requested the ECI to give relief from the election code of conduct. CM said that ministers and officials can work effectively as there is a need for emergency services. May 2, 2019 7:34 am (IST) Odisha Schools to Remain Shut from Today | All educational institutions in the state will remain shut from today in light of the cyclonic storm. As a part of its mitigation strategy, the Naveen Patnaik-led government in the state handed special supervision charges to nine IAS officers. Out of these, seven bureaucrats are tasked with supervising relief, rescue and rehabilitation charges in six districts and have been asked to join their duties in the districts by afternoon. May 2, 2019 7:33 am (IST) The Odisha government and the disaster management forces on Wednesday carried out massive preparation and coordination exercises to minimise possible damage from Cyclone Fani, which is expected to pass through the coastal state on Friday. May 2, 2019 7:25 am (IST) State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has evacuated 480 of its employees from rigs operating in the Bay of Bengal ahead of an impending cyclone that is expected to make landfall on Friday. Sources said ONGC has also moved at least four rigs to safer waters away from the path of severe cyclonic storm Fani. The company had as many as six rigs exploring and drilling for oil and gas off the Andhra coast. Personnel on five of them have been completely evacuated to safer zones, they said. The evacuated rigs include Aban-II (85 personnel), DD-8 (103), Louisiana (83) and Essar Wildcat (87 personnel). May 2, 2019 7:23 am (IST) Have Taken Pre-emptive Measures to Deal with Cyclone Fani: Coastal Guard | The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has taken a series of pre-emptive measures such as deployment of ships with disaster relief material, use of Dornier aircraft to warn fishing boats and special community interaction programmes in coastal areas, according to an official statement on Wednesday. The ICG said it has implemented the lessons learnt from Cyclone Ockhi, which hit Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts in 2017, to ensure the safety of lives at sea. May 2, 2019 7:20 am (IST) The South Eastern Railway has cancelled 43 trains scheduled to run between Howrah and Puri, and other destinations in south India over the next two days. The SER has cancelled 17 trains bound for South India and Puri. It has also decided to cancel 26 trains originating from south India, an SER official said. Precautionary measures have been taken to keep their passengers safe by carrying out special patrolling. In addition, breakdown vans and relief trains have been kept ready to cater to areas likely to be affected by the cyclone in the two states, the official said. May 2, 2019 7:12 am (IST) As per a bulletin put out by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) put out on Wednesday evening, the storm is likely to move northwestwards in the next 12 hours and recurve north and northeastwards afterwards. The Odisha government has set up 900 cyclone shelters to house the evacuees and it has requested for two helicopters to be stationed in the state for emergency food distribution. Troops of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, as well as 78 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been requisitioned for deployment as well. May 2, 2019 7:10 am (IST) At least 19 districts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are likely to be affected by "extremely severe" cyclonic storm Fani, which is expected to make landfall 10km north of Chandrabhaga in Puri district on Friday afternoon. The wind speed before landfall has been estimated to be 185 kmph, with the cyclone passing through Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore in Odisha before reaching West Bengal. The storm is likely to impact Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jajpur and Balasore districts.

Fishermen try to control their boat amidst rough sea waters at Puri beach on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: PTI)



Around 900 cyclone shelters have been made ready to house evacuees while troops of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and 78 teams of the National Disaster response Force (NDRF) have been requisitioned for deployment. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country's top body to handle an emergency situation, on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness for "Fani",



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday evening said the storm is likely to move northwestwards in the next 12 hours and recurve north and northeastwards afterwards.

The Navy and the Coast Guard have deployed ships and helicopters for relief-and-rescue operations, while the Army and Air Force units in the three states have also been put on standby, an official statement said.



The NDRF has deployed 12 teams in Andhra Pradesh, 28 in Odisha and six in West Bengal. Additionally, 32 teams remain on standby, equipped with boats, tree cutters, and telecom equipment. A single NDRF team consists of 45 personnel.



Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the administration to ensure a 100% evacuation of people from vulnerable areas. He also emphasised on an early restoration of power, water supply and road communication in the to-be affected blocks. Advisories asking fishermen not to venture into the sea have also been issued.



The Centre has released Rs 1,086 crore for four states as advance financial assistance to undertake preventive and relief measures.



In West Bengal, the cyclone is expected to affect the districts of East and West Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram and Kolkata, while Srikakulam, Vijayanagram and Visakhapatnam are in the storm's path in Andhra Pradesh.



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to the Election Commission asking that the Model Code of Conduct be relaxed in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.



State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has evacuated 480 of its employees from rigs operating in the Bay of Bengal. The company has as many as six rigs exploring and drilling for oil and gas off the Andhra coast and personnel on five of them have been evacuated to safer zones.