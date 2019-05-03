Cyclone Fani LIVE: Villages Submerged, Power Supply Snapped as Storm Batters Odisha's Puri



Around 10,000 villages and more than 50 towns lie on its path. All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight and Kolkata airport will be shut between 9.30pm on Friday to till 6pm on Saturday.



The Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains along the coast. On Saturday, the cyclone is likely to move along the Bengal coast towards Bangladesh.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high committee meeting review the preparedness to tackle the situation after landfall.



The Navy, Air Force and National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard are on standby. The NDRF has deployed 28 teams in Odisha, 12 in Andhra Pradesh and six teams in West Bengal. Two ships and two Chetak helicopters are also ready for service. ​