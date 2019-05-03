SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Cyclone Fani LIVE: Villages Submerged, Power Supply Snapped as Storm Batters Odisha's Puri

News18.com | May 3, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Cylone Fani LIVE: Over 10 lakh people have been evacuated to temporary shelters in Odisha as Cyclone Fani, the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999, is set to make a landfall today close to the temple town of Puri.

The Met Department warned of very heavy rainfall and “phenomenal sea conditions”. The wind speed is expected to be between 170 and 180 km an hour, which can even reach up to 200 km at the time of landfall. The process of landfall is expected to take around five hours.
Read More
May 3, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

People take refuge in a shelter in Ichchapuram town of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. Some houses were damaged in the rain and wind experienced by the district today. IMD says the system influence will be prevalent in Srikakulam for next 12 hours.  

May 3, 2019 11:23 am (IST)

Latest Updates on Trains Running in and out of Odisha | In order to clear stranded passengers at Visakhapatnam and the adjoining areas due to severe cyclone Fani, a special train will be run from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai CSTM  with the timings and stoppages  of Konark Express (11020). People are requested to make use of this special train service ( Train No 01020) departing Visakhapatnam today at 22.35 hours, Vijayawada at 05.20 hrs and Secunderabad at 11.40 hours of 4.5.19.

May 3, 2019 11:19 am (IST)

A video was posted by Doordarshan TV on Twitter show the impact of the gust of wind

May 3, 2019 11:17 am (IST)

All Air India Flights to and from Bhubaneswar | Due to Cyclone Fani, all Air India flights to and from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from today. Cyclone Fani is moving at a speed of 240-245 km per hour, according to the IMD.

May 3, 2019 11:10 am (IST)

While Odisha faces extremely severe cyclonic storm and West Bengal braces for the same, the IMD said that there is no threat to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. There can be heavy rainfall but that will be all the impact. 

May 3, 2019 11:01 am (IST)

1 Dead in Puri | One person died due to uproot of trees in Sakhigopal area of Puri. Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi is conducting a high-level review meeting at Bhubaneswar after landfall of Cyclone Fani in Puri. Rainfall under the impact of Fani is around 150 mm in affected areas.

May 3, 2019 10:58 am (IST)

All Flights Cancelled in Kolkata Airport in the Wake of Cyclone Fani | Meanwhile, the Kolkata airport is functional but the airport authorities have asked airlines to cancel both domestic and international flights from 3:00pm on Friday to 8:30am on Saturday in the wake of cyclone Fani. Engineers and other emergency systems on standby at Kolkata airport. While in Tripura, as of now there has been no impact of cyclone Fani to Agartala Airport and all flights are on schedule.

May 3, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

Stranded passengers rest inside a railway station after trains between Kolkata and Odisha were cancelled ahead of Cyclone Fani, in Kolkata, India

May 3, 2019 10:55 am (IST)

The helpline numbers issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

May 3, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Cyclone Fani: Ignore Rumours and Stay Safe. Click Here to Know the Dos and Don'ts for Storm

As Cyclone Fani hits the Indian coastal areas, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has given a list of Dos and Donts to keep people safe and alerted during the tough times.

May 3, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be in Kharagpur, which is near the coastal belt, to monitor the situation today and tomorrow. All her political campaigns for the next two days have been cancelled.

May 3, 2019 10:44 am (IST)

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani lay centered at 9:30am  near Lat. 19.80N and Long. 85.70E over Odisha coast close to Puri. The latest obversation indicates that the eye of the system has completely moved into land by 10:00 am, said IMD.

May 3, 2019 10:40 am (IST)

In the video, severe wind can be seen blowing in Puri.

May 3, 2019 10:38 am (IST)

BJP candidate from Puri tweeted about the strong winds blowing due to Cyclone Fani which has made life increasingly difficult in the state.

May 3, 2019 10:35 am (IST)

Coast Guard has deployed four ships with two chetak helicopters embarked. The ships are also carrying eight rescue teams.

May 3, 2019 10:29 am (IST)

Cyclone Fani has moved northeastwards in the last 1 hour.

May 3, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

The Met Department said that by the time the storm enters West Bengal, the speed of cyclone Fani will dip to 100-110 kmph. But, the effect of Fani has begun in West Bengal with heavy downpour in Kolkata.

May 3, 2019 10:16 am (IST)

Three Indian navy's warships — Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt — with relief material and medical teams are tracking extremely severe cyclone Fani and will be the first responder and start rescue work as soon the storm hits the coast in Odisha. The ship sailed south of the cyclone to be able to start rescue operations even as other naval vessels remain on standby at Vishakhapattanam. Naval divers teams have also moved to Odisha from Vishakhapattanam. The cyclone is expected to cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali around Puri during forenoon on Friday.

May 3, 2019 10:13 am (IST)

Landfall Process Complete in Puri | The Indian Metereological Department confirmed that the landfall process caused by Cyclone Fani in Puri is complete. However, strong winds over Puri to continue over next three hours.

May 3, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

A video posted by PIB Bhubaneswar on the landfall in Puri

May 3, 2019 10:09 am (IST)
The helpline numbers for the distressed people stranded due to Cyclone Fani 

May 3, 2019 10:07 am (IST)

A map showing the movement of Cyclone Fani 

May 3, 2019 10:00 am (IST)

Relief operation by the National Disaster Response Force NDRF is underway in Kotturu Mandal of  Srikakulam which received rain and experienced strong winds today.

May 3, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

Landfall Process to End in 2 Hours | The Director of the Met Department in Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas said, "Extremely severe cyclone Fani landfall started at 8am. Some of the portion of the eye has already entered land area. It'll take two more hours to complete the landfall process. Landfall position is close to Puri. It'll continue upto 10.30am."

May 3, 2019 9:50 am (IST)

In the photo released by the Kolkata Met Department, the latest position of Cyclone Fani is shown, which is near Lat 19.6N and 85.7E near Puri.

May 3, 2019 9:44 am (IST)

West Bengal will see rains throughout Friday and Saturday. Rainfall is also expected in Assam and Meghalaya tomorrow onwards.

May 3, 2019 9:40 am (IST)

The District Magistrate of Bhadrak, Odisha tweeted an image of three women and their newborn after their delivery at a hospital. The women were evacuated hours before Cyclone Fani hit Odisha.

May 3, 2019 9:37 am (IST)

As Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Puri, the NDRF is preparing to go out for evacuating people stuck at various places.

May 3, 2019 9:31 am (IST)

A map showing the movement of Cyclone Fani

May 3, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

A list of trains cancelled in view of Cyclone Fani.

Load More
Cyclone Fani LIVE: Villages Submerged, Power Supply Snapped as Storm Batters Odisha's Puri

Around 10,000 villages and more than 50 towns lie on its path. All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight and Kolkata airport will be shut between 9.30pm on Friday to till 6pm on Saturday.

The Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains along the coast. On Saturday, the cyclone is likely to move along the Bengal coast towards Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high committee meeting review the preparedness to tackle the situation after landfall.

The Navy, Air Force and National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard are on standby. The NDRF has deployed 28 teams in Odisha, 12 in Andhra Pradesh and six teams in West Bengal. Two ships and two Chetak helicopters are also ready for service. ​
  • 02 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs SRH
    162/5
    20.0 overs
    		 162/6
    20.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs DC
    179/4
    20.0 overs
    		 99/10
    16.2 overs
    Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs RR
    62/7
    5.0 overs
    		 41/1
    3.2 overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs KXIP
    212/6
    20.0 overs
    		 167/8
    20.0 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs MI
    232/2
    20.0 overs
    		 198/7
    20.0 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram