Cyclone Fani LIVE: Villages Submerged, Power Supply Snapped as Storm Batters Odisha's Puri

The Met Department warned of very heavy rainfall and “phenomenal sea conditions”. The wind speed is expected to be between 170 and 180 km an hour, which can even reach up to 200 km at the time of landfall. The process of landfall is expected to take around five hours.
Latest Updates on Trains Running in and out of Odisha | In order to clear stranded passengers at Visakhapatnam and the adjoining areas due to severe cyclone Fani, a special train will be run from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai CSTM with the timings and stoppages of Konark Express (11020). People are requested to make use of this special train service ( Train No 01020) departing Visakhapatnam today at 22.35 hours, Vijayawada at 05.20 hrs and Secunderabad at 11.40 hours of 4.5.19.
A video was posted by Doordarshan TV on Twitter show the impact of the gust of wind
#CycloneFani: Impact of landfall with wind at maximum speed of 240-245 km per hour according to IMD pic.twitter.com/Xl3WNQfjfV— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) 3 May 2019
All Flights Cancelled in Kolkata Airport in the Wake of Cyclone Fani | Meanwhile, the Kolkata airport is functional but the airport authorities have asked airlines to cancel both domestic and international flights from 3:00pm on Friday to 8:30am on Saturday in the wake of cyclone Fani. Engineers and other emergency systems on standby at Kolkata airport. While in Tripura, as of now there has been no impact of cyclone Fani to Agartala Airport and all flights are on schedule.
CLICK TO READ | Cyclone Fani: Ignore Rumours and Stay Safe. Click Here to Know the Dos and Don'ts for Storm
As Cyclone Fani hits the Indian coastal areas, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has given a list of Dos and Donts to keep people safe and alerted during the tough times.
In the video, severe wind can be seen blowing in Puri.
Odisha:Eye of #CycloneFani has completely moved into land by 1000 hrs IST.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019
▪️48 NDRF teams are engaged in rescue and road clearing operations in Puri and Khurda districts#Report: S N Pattnaik pic.twitter.com/hgpVDdXR1L
BJP candidate from Puri tweeted about the strong winds blowing due to Cyclone Fani which has made life increasingly difficult in the state.
Everything is flying in Air ..have literally turned deaf because of wind sound ..All window panes broken ..difficult indeed ..if this is my condition in a concrete building ..I pray for the lives of millions 🙏— Chowkidar Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) 3 May 2019
Cyclone Fani has moved northeastwards in the last 1 hour.
#CycloneFani 10:00 Hr radar image update by IMD. The centre or "eye" of the cyclone has moved northeastwards in the last 1 hr. pic.twitter.com/YKz14UyuCA— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) 3 May 2019
Three Indian navy's warships — Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt — with relief material and medical teams are tracking extremely severe cyclone Fani and will be the first responder and start rescue work as soon the storm hits the coast in Odisha. The ship sailed south of the cyclone to be able to start rescue operations even as other naval vessels remain on standby at Vishakhapattanam. Naval divers teams have also moved to Odisha from Vishakhapattanam. The cyclone is expected to cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali around Puri during forenoon on Friday.
A video posted by PIB Bhubaneswar on the landfall in Puri
The sound and the fury : here's what the landfall at Puri by #CycloneFani actually looked like..— PIB India (@PIB_India) 3 May 2019
Video by @PIBBhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/4GpvKFkRQ3
#Odisha’s emergency helpline number for #CycloneFani +916742534177, Control room number of different districts:- pic.twitter.com/aMoXKgDFJf— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019
Landfall Process to End in 2 Hours | The Director of the Met Department in Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas said, "Extremely severe cyclone Fani landfall started at 8am. Some of the portion of the eye has already entered land area. It'll take two more hours to complete the landfall process. Landfall position is close to Puri. It'll continue upto 10.30am."
The District Magistrate of Bhadrak, Odisha tweeted an image of three women and their newborn after their delivery at a hospital. The women were evacuated hours before Cyclone Fani hit Odisha.
#OdishaPrepared4Fani#CycloneFani#Bhadrak— GYANA DAS (@gyanadas64) 3 May 2019
Thank GOD, we could take them to hospital for a safe delivery. pic.twitter.com/7DrIBD8B10
Around 10,000 villages and more than 50 towns lie on its path. All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight and Kolkata airport will be shut between 9.30pm on Friday to till 6pm on Saturday.
The Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains along the coast. On Saturday, the cyclone is likely to move along the Bengal coast towards Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high committee meeting review the preparedness to tackle the situation after landfall.
The Navy, Air Force and National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard are on standby. The NDRF has deployed 28 teams in Odisha, 12 in Andhra Pradesh and six teams in West Bengal. Two ships and two Chetak helicopters are also ready for service.
