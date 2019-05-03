Cyclone Fani LIVE: Wind Speed of 200km/hr as Storm Makes Landfall in Odisha's Puri, NDRF Teams on Alert

Event Highlights
- Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall in Puri
- Cyclone Fani Speed of Wind
- Impact of Landfall Started
- Pregnant Women Being Shifted to Hospitals
- Close to 200 Trains Cancelled
- Bengal Evacuates Tourists from Digha
- Cyclone Fani to Cause Landfall Till Afternoon
- CM Appeals People to Stay Indoors
- Odisha Moves 11L People to Safety
The Met Department warned of very heavy rainfall and “phenomenal sea conditions”. The wind speed is expected to be between 170 and 180 km an hour, which can even reach up to 200 km at the time of landfall. The process of landfall is expected to take around five hours.
The Indian Navy tweeted a video of the system of the cyclone Fani
Have a look at the system. Video courtesy https://t.co/oRhiwPLN3U pic.twitter.com/zAhvolrEF2— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) 2 May 2019
NDRF personnel appeal the local population at Paradip sea beach to evacuate as strong winds and rain hit the region.
Odisha: NDRF personnel at Paradip sea beach ask locals to vacate the area as strong winds and rain hit the region. #CycloneFani is expected to make landfall in Puri district soon. pic.twitter.com/h18cJaxmul— ANI (@ANI) 3 May 2019
The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department said the wind speed of the Extremely Severe Cyclone Fani could reach 200-230 kilometres when it makes the landfall.
Cyclone Fani Speed of Wind | As of now, cyclone Fani is moving at a wind speed of 175 kmph in Puri and the diameter of the eye of the storm is 25-30 km. However, by tomorrow, Cyclone Fani will have crossed over into Bangladesh with significantly reduced wind speeds. It will likely be downgraded from 'Extremely severe' to 'Severe'.
Expressing his concern for millions stranded across three states in eastern India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted this morning urging people to take all precautionary measures and stay safe.
I join millions in our prayers to Mother Nature to ensure that #FaniCyclone doesn't cause us harm. We also stand by people of Odisha, AP & West Bengal in this difficult moment.— Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) 3 May 2019
I urge people to heed to advisories and take all precautions. Stay safe.
CLICK TO READ | Cyclone Fani: Coast Guard Deploys 4 Ships, 34 Disaster Relief Teams
After crossing Odisha, the cyclone is likely to move towards West Bengal before tapering off. It is, however, still likely to impact parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The National Disaster Relief Force tweeted this an hour ago, which implies that the distance has now reduced and Cyclone Fani can hit Puri anytime.
𝙉𝘿𝙍𝙁 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉𝙎 : CYCLONE FONI NOW APPROX 70 KMS AWAY FROM LANDFALL @ PURI @NDRFHQ @ndmaindia @osdma @wbdmcd pic.twitter.com/AFM2lVlkj9— ѕαtчα n prαdhαn, dírєctσr gєnєrαl,ndrf (@satyaprad1) 3 May 2019
With 3 lakh people, the Ganjam district in Odisha has evacuated the highest number of people in the wake of cyclone Fani. While 1.3 lakh people have been evacuated from Puri district. About ten thousand villages and fifty-two Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm Fani.
Cyclone Fani Most Severe Storm Since 1999's Super Cyclone | The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre has dubbed Cyclone Fani the most severe cyclonic storm since the Super Cyclone of 1999, which claimed close to 10,000 lives and caused havoc across Odisha. Moreover, the Met Department said Fani is the first cyclonic storm of such severity in April in India's oceanic neighbourhood in 43 years.
Pregnant Women Being Shifted to Hospitals | In a massive precautionary measure, the Odisha government has evacuated 1317 pregnant women from vulnerable areas across the state. They have been shifted to Maa Gruha (Maternity Waiting Home) and hospitals.
Till now 1317 expectant mothers from vulnerable areas across the State have been shifted to Maa Gruha & hospitals as a precautionary measure for #CycloneFani. @CMO_Odisha@SRC_Odisha pic.twitter.com/iswy1Cy1Lj— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) 2 May 2019
As Cyclone Fani Approaches Puri, Railways Cancels Close to 200 Trains | The East Coast Railway has further been decided to cancel 10 more trains - 7 trains on Friday, one train on Saturday, one train on Monday and one train on Tuesday. The Indian Railways had earlier cancelled 147 trains from May 1st to 3rd.
Evacuation for Cyclone Fani Underway in Bengal | Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) will operate about 50 Buses from Digha today to evacuate the stranded tourists. It will also minimise the inconvenience caused due to the suspension of train operations to coastal Digha. The buses will be available at half an hour or lesser interval from 5 am in the morning. Fifteen more Buses will remain available and will be deployed, if the situation demands.
Dramatic visuals coming in from Puri, Odisha.
#WATCH Odisha: Strong winds and rainfall hit Puri. #CycloneFani is expected to make a landfall in Puri district today. Visuals from near Puri Beach. pic.twitter.com/Wc9i851CNY— ANI (@ANI) 3 May 2019
Cyclone Fani to Cause Landfall Till Afternoon | The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the landfall process is very likely to continue till afternoon. After the landfall, cyclone Fani is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually. Cyclone Fani is expected to emerge into gangetic West Bengal as a Severe Cyclonic Storm by early morning of Saturday.
CM Appeals People to Stay Indoors | Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to the people to remain indoor during this period, and said all arrangements have been made for the safety and security of the people. Padhi warned people that remaining indoor during the entire landfall period is a must. "There may be a lull before the storm, but it will be the most dangerous phase and people should be extremely careful and keep indoor," he said. All shops, business establishments, private and government offices except those associated with relief and rescue operations will remain closed in 11 coastal districts as a precautionary measure, he said. The districts are Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Naygarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore, he said.
Odisha Moves 11 Lakh People to Safety As Cyclone Fani Set to Cause Havoc | The Odisha government moved 11 lakh people living in low-lying areas to safety yesterday as cyclone Fani set to make landfall in Puri around 9:30 today. The extremely severe cyclonic storm moved menacingly close to the Odisha coast and will make the landfall in the morning, much before the earlier forecast of 3 pm. Chief Secretary A P Padhi said the cyclone is likely to hit the coast very close to the pilgrim town of Puri around 9.30 am on Friday and the entire process of landfall will take four to five hours.
Around 10,000 villages and more than 50 towns lie on its path. All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight and Kolkata airport will be shut between 9.30pm on Friday to till 6pm on Saturday.
The Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains along the coast. On Saturday, the cyclone is likely to move along the Bengal coast towards Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high committee meeting review the preparedness to tackle the situation after landfall.
The Navy, Air Force and National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard are on standby. The NDRF has deployed 28 teams in Odisha, 12 in Andhra Pradesh and six teams in West Bengal. Two ships and two Chetak helicopters are also ready for service.
