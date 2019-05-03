Cyclone Fani LIVE: Wind Speed of 200km/hr as Storm Makes Landfall in Odisha's Puri, NDRF Teams on Alert

May 3, 2019 7:24 am (IST)

CM Appeals People to Stay Indoors | Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to the people to remain indoor during this period, and said all arrangements have been made for the safety and security of the people. Padhi warned people that remaining indoor during the entire landfall period is a must. "There may be a lull before the storm, but it will be the most dangerous phase and people should be extremely careful and keep indoor," he said. All shops, business establishments, private and government offices except those associated with relief and rescue operations will remain closed in 11 coastal districts as a precautionary measure, he said. The districts are Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Naygarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore, he said.