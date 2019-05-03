English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall in Odisha: Here's the List of Trains Cancelled
The state of Odisha has already evacuated over 11 lakh people from the coastal areas and the Indian Coast Guard has already positioned 34 Disaster Relief Teams.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Cyclone Fani has made landfall in Odisha. Being touted as the most severe storm since the one that left 10,000 dead in Odisha since its wake in 1999, the impact of Fani is supposed to last till 11 am. According to the IMD, Fani cyclone will then move north-westwards and gradually weaken by the time it reaches West Bengal by early tomorrow morning. As Cyclone Fani begins its devastation, here is a list of trains that have been cancelled:
Southern Railways
Train No.12841 Howrah - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Coromandel Express of 2nd May
Train No.12842 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station – Howrah Coromandel Express of 2nd May leaving at 08.45 hrs.
Train No.12663 Howrah – Tiruchchirappalli Express of 2nd May
Train No.12863 Howrah – Yeswantpur Express of 2nd May
Train No.12839 Howrah – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Mail of 2nd May 2019
Train No.22644 Patna – Ernakulam Express of 2nd May 2019
Train No.06057 Santragachi - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Coromandel Express of 2nd May
Train No.12508 Silchar – Trivandrum Express of 2nd May
Train No.12245 Howrah – Yeswantpur Express of 3rd May
Train No.22603 Kharagpur – Villupuram Express of 3rd May
Train No.12841 Howrah – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Coromandel Express of 3rd May
Train No.22817 Howrah – Mysuru Express of 3rd May
Train No.22807 Santragachi – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Express of 3rd May
Train No.18496 Bhubaneswar – Rameswaram Express of 3rd May
Train No. 12509 Bengaluru Cantonment – Guwahati Express leaving Bengaluru Cantonment on 2nd May will run via diverted route of Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Jharsugudah.
South Western Railway
Train No. 12863 Howrah – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Howrah o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.
Train No. 18463 Bhubaneswar – KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey from Bhubaneshwar o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.
Train No. 12245 Howrah – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Howrah o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.
Train No. 22817 Howrah – Mysuru Express commencing journey from Howrah o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.
Train No. 22883 Puri – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Puri o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.
Train No. 15227 Yesvantpur – Muzaffarpur Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 1 is cancelled.
Train No. 12246 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 2 is cancelled.
Train No. 22888 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.
Train No. 18048 Vasco – Da- Gama – Howrah Express commencing journey from Vasco – Da- Gama o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.
Train No. 18464 KSR Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.
Train No. 12864 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 2 is cancelled.
Furthermore, 42 trains of the South Central Railway have been cancelled.
Earlier, following warnings that Cyclone 'Fani' is soon to hit Odisha coast with a maximum wind speed touching 175-185 km/hr, the East Coast Railway has announced that 74 trains have been cancelled in the first phase of the cyclone.
The state of Odisha has already evacuated over 11 lakh people from the coastal areas and the Indian Coast Guard has already positioned 34 Disaster Relief Teams are Vizag, Chennai, Paradip, Gopalpur, Haldia, Frazergunj and Kolkata besides four Coast Guard ships at Vizag and Chennai.
Southern Railways
Train No.12841 Howrah - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Coromandel Express of 2nd May
Train No.12842 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station – Howrah Coromandel Express of 2nd May leaving at 08.45 hrs.
Train No.12663 Howrah – Tiruchchirappalli Express of 2nd May
Train No.12863 Howrah – Yeswantpur Express of 2nd May
Train No.12839 Howrah – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Mail of 2nd May 2019
Train No.22644 Patna – Ernakulam Express of 2nd May 2019
Train No.06057 Santragachi - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Coromandel Express of 2nd May
Train No.12508 Silchar – Trivandrum Express of 2nd May
Train No.12245 Howrah – Yeswantpur Express of 3rd May
Train No.22603 Kharagpur – Villupuram Express of 3rd May
Train No.12841 Howrah – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Coromandel Express of 3rd May
Train No.22817 Howrah – Mysuru Express of 3rd May
Train No.22807 Santragachi – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Express of 3rd May
Train No.18496 Bhubaneswar – Rameswaram Express of 3rd May
Train No. 12509 Bengaluru Cantonment – Guwahati Express leaving Bengaluru Cantonment on 2nd May will run via diverted route of Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Jharsugudah.
South Western Railway
Train No. 12863 Howrah – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Howrah o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.
Train No. 18463 Bhubaneswar – KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey from Bhubaneshwar o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.
Train No. 12245 Howrah – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Howrah o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.
Train No. 22817 Howrah – Mysuru Express commencing journey from Howrah o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.
Train No. 22883 Puri – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Puri o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.
Train No. 15227 Yesvantpur – Muzaffarpur Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 1 is cancelled.
Train No. 12246 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 2 is cancelled.
Train No. 22888 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.
Train No. 18048 Vasco – Da- Gama – Howrah Express commencing journey from Vasco – Da- Gama o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.
Train No. 18464 KSR Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.
Train No. 12864 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 2 is cancelled.
Furthermore, 42 trains of the South Central Railway have been cancelled.
Earlier, following warnings that Cyclone 'Fani' is soon to hit Odisha coast with a maximum wind speed touching 175-185 km/hr, the East Coast Railway has announced that 74 trains have been cancelled in the first phase of the cyclone.
The state of Odisha has already evacuated over 11 lakh people from the coastal areas and the Indian Coast Guard has already positioned 34 Disaster Relief Teams are Vizag, Chennai, Paradip, Gopalpur, Haldia, Frazergunj and Kolkata besides four Coast Guard ships at Vizag and Chennai.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
- Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps the Internet
- Tata Sky Has New Multi-TV Subscription Options That Are Complicated Yet Attractive
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
- Varun Dhawan is Beach Ready on Grazia’s Latest Cover
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results