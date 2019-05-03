Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall in Odisha: Here's the List of Trains Cancelled

Cyclone Fani has made landfall in Odisha. Being touted as the most severe storm since the one that left 10,000 dead in Odisha since its wake in 1999, the impact of Fani is supposed to last till 11 am. According to the IMD, Fani cyclone will then move north-westwards and gradually weaken by the time it reaches West Bengal by early tomorrow morning. As Cyclone Fani begins its devastation, here is a list of trains that have been cancelled:Train No.12841 Howrah - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Coromandel Express of 2nd MayTrain No.12842 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station – Howrah Coromandel Express of 2nd May leaving at 08.45 hrs.Train No.12663 Howrah – Tiruchchirappalli Express of 2nd MayTrain No.12863 Howrah – Yeswantpur Express of 2nd MayTrain No.12839 Howrah – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Mail of 2nd May 2019Train No.22644 Patna – Ernakulam Express of 2nd May 2019Train No.06057 Santragachi - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Coromandel Express of 2nd MayTrain No.12508 Silchar – Trivandrum Express of 2nd MayTrain No.12245 Howrah – Yeswantpur Express of 3rd MayTrain No.22603 Kharagpur – Villupuram Express of 3rd MayTrain No.12841 Howrah – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Coromandel Express of 3rd MayTrain No.22817 Howrah – Mysuru Express of 3rd MayTrain No.22807 Santragachi – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station Express of 3rd MayTrain No.18496 Bhubaneswar – Rameswaram Express of 3rd MayTrain No. 12509 Bengaluru Cantonment – Guwahati Express leaving Bengaluru Cantonment on 2nd May will run via diverted route of Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Jharsugudah.Train No. 12863 Howrah – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Howrah o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.Train No. 18463 Bhubaneswar – KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey from Bhubaneshwar o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.Train No. 12245 Howrah – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Howrah o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.Train No. 22817 Howrah – Mysuru Express commencing journey from Howrah o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.Train No. 22883 Puri – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Puri o¬n May 3 will be cancelled.Train No. 15227 Yesvantpur – Muzaffarpur Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 1 is cancelled.Train No. 12246 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 2 is cancelled.Train No. 22888 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.Train No. 18048 Vasco – Da- Gama – Howrah Express commencing journey from Vasco – Da- Gama o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.Train No. 18464 KSR Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru o¬n May 2 will be cancelled.Train No. 12864 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur o¬n May 2 is cancelled.Furthermore, 42 trains of the South Central Railway have been cancelled.Earlier, following warnings that Cyclone 'Fani' is soon to hit Odisha coast with a maximum wind speed touching 175-185 km/hr, the East Coast Railway has announced that 74 trains have been cancelled in the first phase of the cyclone.The state of Odisha has already evacuated over 11 lakh people from the coastal areas and the Indian Coast Guard has already positioned 34 Disaster Relief Teams are Vizag, Chennai, Paradip, Gopalpur, Haldia, Frazergunj and Kolkata besides four Coast Guard ships at Vizag and Chennai.