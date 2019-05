Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district

Over 10 lakh people have been evacuated to temporary shelters in Odisha as Cyclone Fani, the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999, is set to make a landfall today close to the temple town of Puri. The Met Department warned of very heavy rainfall and “phenomenal sea conditions”. The wind speed is expected to be between 170 and 180 km an hour, which can even reach up to 200 km at the time of landfall. The process of landfall is expected to take around five hours.