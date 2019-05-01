Cyclone Fani May Hit Odisha at 205 Km/Hr, Impact May be Much More Severe Than 'Titli' That Killed 60 People

Cyclone 'Fani' is very likely to move northwestwards during next 12 hours and cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chanbali, south of Puri around Friday afternoon, with maximum windspeed of 175-185 km/hr gusting up to 205 km/hr, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.The cyclone intensified into a 'severe cyclonic storm' on Monday evening and could take the shape of an 'extremely severe cyclone' by Wednesday, the IMD said. The weather department has issued a formal cyclone alert for Odisha, West Bengal and parts of Andhra Pradesh, and suggested evacuation of coastal areas.The Odisha government has issued a high alert in the coastal districts in view of the intensifying cyclonic storm. Disaster management teams have been kept on standby. The Election Commission has also lifted the model code of conduct in the coastal districts to ensure that the state is prepared to face Fani and relief and rescue efforts are not hampered.Director of the regional meteorological centre, HR Biswas, said the impact of Cyclone 'Fani' is likely to be much more severe than 'Titli', which had hit the Odisha-Andhra coast last year and killed at least 60 people.The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said Cyclone 'Fani' (pronounced Foni) lays southwest and adjoining west-central and southeast Bay of Bengal about 760 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 560 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and about 660 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka).“The current trend of the cyclone has offered hints that the storm may pass through the Odisha coastline between Puri and Balasore. We have, therefore, directed all district authorities to remain alert to tackle any eventuality,” said Bishnupada Sethi, the state’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).In view of the severity of the situation, the Indian Navy has stationed two ships at Visakhapatnam and Chennai carrying expert divers and doctors, an official said. Aircraft of the Indian Navy are also in a state of readiness at two locations for emergency services.The Indian Air Force has also been alerted and its services will be utilised if necessary, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said, adding the state government has taken up the matter with the NDRF.He said 20 units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 335 units of fire services have also been kept in a state of preparedness.After a video conference with Union Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi told reporters that the primary task is to ensure proper evacuation of people from low-lying areas of the coastal districts, which will be launched on May 2.All the 880 cyclone centres have been readied for the purpose. Boats have also been kept in a state of readiness, the SRC said. During the meeting, Padhi sought two helicopters be stationed in a state for emergency and additional NDRF personnel for rescue and relief operation.The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country's top body to deal with emergency situations, met in Delhi Tuesday for a second time in as many days and reviewed the preparedness.Following a decision of the NCMC, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered for advance release of financial assistance to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of the four states, an official statement said.Of the sanctioned amount, Odisha will receive Rs 340.87 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 309.37 crore, West Bengal Rs 235.50 crore and Andhra Pradesh Rs 200.25 crore.The NDRF is deploying 41 teams in Andhra Pradesh (eight teams), Odisha (28) and West Bengal (five teams). In addition, the NDRF is keeping on standby 13 teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh, a Central government official said.A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) comprises about 45 personnel. A home ministry statement said based on the decision of the first meeting of the NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Sinha, the central government has already released advance financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.The IMD issued its 'yellow' warning and suggested total suspension of fishing activities operations, extensive evacuation from coastal areas, diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.It also asked the people in areas likely to be affected by the storm to remain indoors and advised against operation of motor boats and small ships in the sea.Distant warning signal II (DW-II) has been hoisted in all ports of Odisha and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday, the IMD said.Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely in Kerala, at a few places in north coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh till Wednesday.Heavy rainfall is very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places a day later.South coastal Odisha is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday. Rainfall is likely to increase at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with "extremely heavy falls" at isolated places over coastal Odisha and its adjoining districts of interior Odisha on Thursday.Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on May 3 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal a day later.