English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Fani: Naveen Patnaik Donates One-Year Salary to CM’s Relief Fund
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, earlier praised Patnaik’s efforts in handling of the Cyclone Fani.
File photo of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday decided to donate his one year’s salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, earlier praised Patnaik’s efforts in handling of the Cyclone Fani after conducting an aerial survey to assess the loss and destruction caused by the storm.
"Naveen babu has done a good job," the Prime Minister said with the Odisha chief minister standing next to him.
Odisha’s handling of the Cyclone has also been praised in international quarters, with the United Nations’ disaster agency UNISDR highlighting the "zero-casualty cyclone preparedness policy" of the state.
Around 12 lakh people from Odisha were evacuated to nearly 5,000 temporary shelters hours before the cyclone made a landfall in the state on Friday. Over 1,500 buses and thousands of government staff, along with volunteers, managed to complete the exercise late on Thursday night.
At least 34 people were killed during Cyclone 'Fani', which caused widespread destruction and left hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cut.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, earlier praised Patnaik’s efforts in handling of the Cyclone Fani after conducting an aerial survey to assess the loss and destruction caused by the storm.
"Naveen babu has done a good job," the Prime Minister said with the Odisha chief minister standing next to him.
Odisha’s handling of the Cyclone has also been praised in international quarters, with the United Nations’ disaster agency UNISDR highlighting the "zero-casualty cyclone preparedness policy" of the state.
Around 12 lakh people from Odisha were evacuated to nearly 5,000 temporary shelters hours before the cyclone made a landfall in the state on Friday. Over 1,500 buses and thousands of government staff, along with volunteers, managed to complete the exercise late on Thursday night.
At least 34 people were killed during Cyclone 'Fani', which caused widespread destruction and left hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cut.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Crushing Over Jon Snow's Speech at Winterfell
- Avengers Endgame All Set to Cross Rs 400 Crore Mark at Indian Box Office
- MG Motor India Commences Production of Hector SUV From Gujarat Plant
- What Did Missandei Mean When She Said 'Dracarys' in that Scene of 'Game of Thrones'
- HiBy R3 Review: If You Can Justify The Need For This, it is Worth Every Penny
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results