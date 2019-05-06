Take the pledge to vote

Cyclone Fani: Naveen Patnaik Donates One-Year Salary to CM’s Relief Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, earlier praised Patnaik’s efforts in handling of the Cyclone Fani.

May 6, 2019
Cyclone Fani: Naveen Patnaik Donates One-Year Salary to CM’s Relief Fund
File photo of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (PTI)
New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday decided to donate his one year’s salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, earlier praised Patnaik’s efforts in handling of the Cyclone Fani after conducting an aerial survey to assess the loss and destruction caused by the storm.

"Naveen babu has done a good job," the Prime Minister said with the Odisha chief minister standing next to him.

Odisha’s handling of the Cyclone has also been praised in international quarters, with the United Nations’ disaster agency UNISDR highlighting the "zero-casualty cyclone preparedness policy" of the state.

Around 12 lakh people from Odisha were evacuated to nearly 5,000 temporary shelters hours before the cyclone made a landfall in the state on Friday. Over 1,500 buses and thousands of government staff, along with volunteers, managed to complete the exercise late on Thursday night.

At least 34 people were killed during Cyclone 'Fani', which caused widespread destruction and left hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cut.
