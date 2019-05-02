Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cyclone Fani: Navy Deploys Ships Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt For Rescue Operations

Helicopters are also kept standby for joining in rescue operation and for air dropping of relief material.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
Cyclone Fani: Navy Deploys Ships Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt For Rescue Operations
New Delhi: Officials monitor the progress of Cyclone 'Fani', at Mausam Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday, May 02, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: As Cyclone Fani is due to make landfall on Friday, the Indian Navy has deployed three naval ships so that it can launch rescue operation after the cyclone hits the coastline of Odisha.

Cyclone Fani is being seen as the most severe cyclonic storm over the east coast in nearly two decades.

"Indian naval ships Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt with relief material and medical teams have been deployed so that they can commence rescue operation as soon as the cyclone crosses the coast," Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

He said several aircraft have also been kept on standby for immediate deployment to carry out aerial survey as soon as the cyclone crosses the Odisha coast to assess the impact of the cyclone.

"Helicopters are also kept standby for joining in rescue operation and for air dropping of relief material when required," Capt Sharma said.

Fani is likely to cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of the temple town of Puri, with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Other states on the east coast West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also expected to be affected by the cyclone.
