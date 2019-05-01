English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Fani: Odisha Govt Shuts Schools, Asks Pilgrims to Leave Temple Town Puri as Storm Inches Closer
The Odisha government has also issued an advisory for tourists to evacuate the temple town of Puri by Thursday evening and cancel all non-essential travel plans to the coastal districts of the state for four days.
Odisha Fire Service and Disaster Response personnel prepare for emergencies in view of Cyclone Fani (PTI)
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government and the disaster management forces on Wednesday carried out massive preparation and coordination exercises to minimise possible damage from Cyclone Fani, which is expected to pass through the coastal state on Friday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclone Fani has intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” in the Bay of Bengal. A formal cyclone alert has been issued by IMD for Odisha, West Bengal and parts of Andhra Pradesh and evacuation of coastal areas has been advised.
As a part of its mitigation strategy, the Naveen Patnaik-led government in the state handed special supervision charges to nine IAS officers. Out of these, seven bureaucrats are tasked with supervising relief, rescue and rehabilitation charges in six districts and have been asked to join their duties in the districts by afternoon.
All educational institutions in the state will remain shut from Thursday in light of the cyclonic storm.
Within the next 12 hours, Cyclone Fani is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chanbali and reach south of the prominent pilgrimage town of Puri by Friday afternoon, IMD said. It predicted a maximum wind speed of 175-185 kmph that can rise up to 205 kmph.
The latest forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), a joint command of US Navy and Air Force, said that Cyclone Fani would cross near Puri (Balukhanda) on Friday afternoon. It will have a wind speed of about 175 kmph before landfall and would pass through Odisha’s coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack (Niali), Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj before sweeping to West Bengal.
The Odisha government has also issued an advisory for tourists to evacuate the temple town of Puri by Thursday evening and cancel all non-essential travel plans to the coastal districts of the state for four days.
Fishermen in the state have been asked not to venture far out into the southwest and southeast of Bay of Bengal. Officials of the disaster management department said 879 multipurpose cyclone shelters, which can accommodate about a million people, have been kept ready in the state.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently busy deploying 28 teams in vulnerable areas in Odisha. The state government has already put 20 units of the State Disaster Response Force on standby.
The Coast Guard and the Navy are also deploying ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations in the state. The Army and Air Force units have been placed on standby in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclone Fani has intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” in the Bay of Bengal. A formal cyclone alert has been issued by IMD for Odisha, West Bengal and parts of Andhra Pradesh and evacuation of coastal areas has been advised.
As a part of its mitigation strategy, the Naveen Patnaik-led government in the state handed special supervision charges to nine IAS officers. Out of these, seven bureaucrats are tasked with supervising relief, rescue and rehabilitation charges in six districts and have been asked to join their duties in the districts by afternoon.
All educational institutions in the state will remain shut from Thursday in light of the cyclonic storm.
Within the next 12 hours, Cyclone Fani is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chanbali and reach south of the prominent pilgrimage town of Puri by Friday afternoon, IMD said. It predicted a maximum wind speed of 175-185 kmph that can rise up to 205 kmph.
The latest forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), a joint command of US Navy and Air Force, said that Cyclone Fani would cross near Puri (Balukhanda) on Friday afternoon. It will have a wind speed of about 175 kmph before landfall and would pass through Odisha’s coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack (Niali), Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj before sweeping to West Bengal.
The Odisha government has also issued an advisory for tourists to evacuate the temple town of Puri by Thursday evening and cancel all non-essential travel plans to the coastal districts of the state for four days.
Fishermen in the state have been asked not to venture far out into the southwest and southeast of Bay of Bengal. Officials of the disaster management department said 879 multipurpose cyclone shelters, which can accommodate about a million people, have been kept ready in the state.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently busy deploying 28 teams in vulnerable areas in Odisha. The state government has already put 20 units of the State Disaster Response Force on standby.
The Coast Guard and the Navy are also deploying ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations in the state. The Army and Air Force units have been placed on standby in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Girl From Lahore Wants Mondays to be Declared as 'Game of Thrones' Holidays
- Anushka Sharma Turns 31 And Virat Kohli Has 'Exclusive' Celebrations on Lock
- IPL 2019 | Mahi Bhai Very Important Figure for Me: Pant
- IPL 2019 | Going Back With Memories of a Lifetime: Warner
- IPL 2019 | KXIP's Varun Chakravarthy to Miss Rest of the Season
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results