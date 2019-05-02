Take the pledge to vote

Cyclone Fani: Rahul Gandhi Urges Cong Workers to Help Those in Need, Prays for Safety

Fani is likely to cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of the temple town of Puri, with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 11:55 PM IST
Cyclone Fani: Rahul Gandhi Urges Cong Workers to Help Those in Need, Prays for Safety
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a rally (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted urging his party workers to play a role in warning people in states where cyclone Fani is expected to have an impact on Thursday and Friday.

“As #CycloneFani approaches, I urge Congress workers in Odisha, Andhra & West Bengal to warn people in their surrounding areas of the approaching danger & to help those in need,” he tweeted,
Gandhi also expressed hope that the calamity will ‘soon pass’. He advised people to stay safe. “You are in my thoughts & prayers tonight,” he added.



Fani is likely to cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of the temple town of Puri, with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Other states on the east coast West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also expected to be affected by the cyclone.

WB Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be staying at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district for the next two days to supervise the situation.

As many as 103 trains have been cancelled in Odisha in view of Cyclone Fani’s landfall in the state on May 3, according to East Coast Railways (ECoR), which operates in the state.
