Cyclone Fani Reaches 80 km from Puri and 65 km from Gopalpur
The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department said the wind speed of the Extremely Severe Cyclone Fani could reach 200-230 kilometres when it makes the landfall.
Puri: Villagers at the beach as dark clouds hover above the sea ahead of cyclone 'Fani', in Puri on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Cyclone Fani, which is expected to make a landfall at the Odisha coast by Friday (today) forenoon, was nearly 65 kilometres from Gopalpur and 80 kilometres from Puri at 5.30 am, the IMD said.
"According to our last update on location at 5.30 am, Cyclone Fani was 65 kilometres from Gopalpur and 80 kilometres from Puri, " said an official.
The cyclone is moving at a speed of 16 kilometres per hour, the IMD said.
