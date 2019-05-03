Cyclone Fani to Hit Assam Tomorrow; MeT Dept Issues Yellow and Orange Category Warning

: After Odisha, cyclone Fani will move towards North East via West Bengal and Bangladesh. The central MeT Department has issued a particular set of warnings for Assam.The super cyclone Fani made a landfall today in Odisha, killing 6 people so far. A number of villages are submerged and trees have uprooted in many places. The MeT department had warned of very heavy rainfall and disturbed sea condition. The wind speed can go up to 200kms per hour, Dept said earlier.The Department says on Saturday Assam will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and wind in at least 10 places including Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Barpeta, Kamrup, South Salmara, Mankachar and parts of Baksa.The Department has issued an Orange category warning for these places.On the other hand, Kamrup(Metro), Nalbari, Darang, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Cachar and Karimganj will see very heavy rainfall and are marked under a Yellow category warning for the same.On Sunday, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Sonitpur, Udalguri district will also see heavy rainfall.The regional MeT department in Azara, however, has informed News18 that cyclone Fani will have a much lesser impact and the speed of the wind will be limited between 30-40 km per hour. Assam and parts of North East will see heavy to too heavy rainfall.A total of 13 flights from Guwahati to Kolkata have been cancelled for the next two days.