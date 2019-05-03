Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cyclone Fani to Hit Assam Tomorrow; MeT Dept Issues Yellow and Orange Category Warning

The regional MeT department in Azara has informed News18 that cyclone Fani will have a much lesser impact and the speed of the wind will be limited between 30-40 km per hour.

Tulika Devi | News18

Updated:May 3, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cyclone Fani to Hit Assam Tomorrow; MeT Dept Issues Yellow and Orange Category Warning
A wind uprooted signage lies on the road after Cyclone Fani made landfall, in Bhubaneswar. It is expected to reach Assam on Saturday (PTI)
Loading...
Guwahati: After Odisha, cyclone Fani will move towards North East via West Bengal and Bangladesh. The central MeT Department has issued a particular set of warnings for Assam.

The super cyclone Fani made a landfall today in Odisha, killing 6 people so far. A number of villages are submerged and trees have uprooted in many places. The MeT department had warned of very heavy rainfall and disturbed sea condition. The wind speed can go up to 200kms per hour, Dept said earlier.

The Department says on Saturday Assam will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and wind in at least 10 places including Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Barpeta, Kamrup, South Salmara, Mankachar and parts of Baksa.

The Department has issued an Orange category warning for these places.

On the other hand, Kamrup(Metro), Nalbari, Darang, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Cachar and Karimganj will see very heavy rainfall and are marked under a Yellow category warning for the same.

On Sunday, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Sonitpur, Udalguri district will also see heavy rainfall.

The regional MeT department in Azara, however, has informed News18 that cyclone Fani will have a much lesser impact and the speed of the wind will be limited between 30-40 km per hour. Assam and parts of North East will see heavy to too heavy rainfall.

A total of 13 flights from Guwahati to Kolkata have been cancelled for the next two days.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram