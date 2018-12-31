LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Cyclone Gaja: Centre Approves Release of Rs 1,146 Crore to Tamil Nadu

According to the abstract of memorandum submitted to the central government, the Tamil Nadu government had sought a total sum of Rs 14,910 crore towards permanent renovation activities in various areas, including the power sector which has been badly hit.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2018, 6:24 PM IST
Cyclone Gaja: Centre Approves Release of Rs 1,146 Crore to Tamil Nadu
Representative image of cyclone 'Gaja', in Chennai on November 15, 2018. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday approved the release of Rs 1,146 crore to Tamil Nadu for the people affected by cyclone 'Gaja', which had claimed 46 lives and left a trail of destruction in over 10 districts in the state.

The approval for the financial assistance was given at a high level committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The high level committee approved the additional assistance of Rs 1,146.12 crore to Tamil Nadu from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), a statement from the Home Ministry said.

Earlier on December 3, the central government had released Rs 353.70 crore as an interim relief, in order to support the affected people of Tamil Nadu.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Vice Chairman, Niti Ayog, Rajiv Kumar attended the meeting.

Last month, the Tamil Nadu government had sought about Rs 14,910 crore as central assistance towards relief and rehabilitation activities in cyclone 'Gaja' affected districts in the state.

According to the abstract of memorandum submitted to the central government, the Tamil Nadu government had sought a total sum of Rs 14,910 crore towards permanent renovation activities in various areas, including the power sector which has been badly hit.

Over one lakh electric poles had been uprooted and a significant number of power sub-stations damaged, with reports suggesting that many parts are still without electricity.

Cyclone 'Gaja' had crossed the Tamil Nadu coast early on November 16 between Nagapattinam, about 300 km from here, and nearby Vedaranyam.

It had claimed 46 lives and left a trail of destruction in over 10 districts, including Nagapttinam, Thiruvarur, Puthukottai and Thanjavur.





