Stalin Asks Party Cadres to Provide Aid in Full Swing for Cyclone Gaja
The opposition party leader in the assembly took a dig at the ruling AIADMK government that it did not learn to take up relief activities despite facing several natural calamities like cyclone 'Ockhi' and 'Vardah' in the past.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
Chennai: DMK chief M K Stalin appealed party cadres and legislators on Sunday to provide aid on a war-footing in districts affected with cyclone 'Gaja'.
In a party statement, Stalin said, "It was consoling to know that some party supporters have already started to take part in relief and rehabilitation work."
"In this hour of crisis, it is our duty to provide relief materials in full swing to the affected people. I, therefore, appeal party cadres, legislators, district secretaries to collect the necessary relief materials and send them to our Tiruchirappalli, Kalaignar Arivalayam (office) immediately," he said.
Stalin said the collected relief material will be distributed to the affected people from these offices.
According to the Tamil Nadu government, 45 people have lost their lives while many rendered homeless following the devastation caused by cyclone 'Gaja' in coastal districts of the state.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
