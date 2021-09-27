Cyclone Gulab: Andhra CM Reviews Impact, Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia to Kin of Deceased

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of deceased in Cyclone Gulab. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with the district collectors and other officials over the impact of the Cyclone Gulab and directed them to expedite relief measures in affected areas.

During the meeting held at the camp office here, the CM instructed the authorities to restore power as soon as the rains subside and suggested to keep monitoring the situation every 30 minutes. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and said that Rs 1,000 should be given to each family while returning home from relief camps.

The CM directed the authorities to be empathetic towards the public in the cyclone-affected areas and provide basic food supplies for the affected people and ensure quality food is being given to those taking shelter in the relief camps along with proper medical care and safe drinking water.

The CM instructed the authorities to set up more relief camps in the places necessary and told them to set up medical camps in flood-prone areas to help affected families and supply clean drinking water through tankers as water sources could be contaminated due to rains. He asked the officials to clear water from inundated areas of Visakhapatnam city through a pumping system.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare the report on the enumeration of crop damage generously and provide immediate relief to farmers.

Also, the officials were told to be on high alert as Odisha is also experiencing heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods. He ordered the authorities to move those residing in the riverside areas of Vamsadhara and Nagavali to relief camps and monitor the water levels in the reservoirs. He said that the Gulab Cyclone was not as severe as Hudhud or Titli.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, who was monitoring the situation from Visakhapatnam explained that in some areas the winds were blowing at a speed of 80-90 km/hour and trees were uprooted in some places but were cleared immediately, also all the highways are clear without any traffic.

He said that people were evacuated to safer areas and relief measures are in full swing in Visakhapatnam city.

The meteorological department said that the intensity of the cyclone that crossed the coast at Kalingapatnam had eased and weakened.

At present, the cyclone is centralised at 65 km from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and 120 km from Bhadrachalam in Telangana, the meteorological office said.

The IMD said the cyclone would weaken further and turn into a low-pressure area in the next 24 hours and for the past 6 hours, it has been moving at a speed of 6 km per hour and is expected to enter the Arabian Sea.

The IMD said there were indications that it would re-enter the Arabian Sea near Maharashtra-Gujarat by September 30 and will be strengthened.

The northern coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam are forecast to receive heavy rainfall due to the cyclone.

The IMD also said that there would be heavy rains in the coastal districts, Rayalaseema and Telangana. Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are also likely to receive heavy rains from Mostar.

The meteorological department stated the sea was still rough along the north coast-Odisha coast. Visakhapatnam, Gajapatinagar and Nellimarla received the maximum rainfall of 28 cm.

