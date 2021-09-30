Cyclone Gulab: Bihar To Receive Heavy Rain With Thunderstorms For Next 48 Hours

Bihar will receive heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning for the next 48 hours due to the impact of Cyclone Gulab, warned the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. Around 28 districts of the state are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain, according to the weather forecast. Following the warning the state government has appealed to people to stay indoors for the next two days.

The disaster management department has suggested the denizens of Bihar to remain indoors during the rain to avoid any untoward incident. The state government has also asked respective district administrations to be on high alert and remain prepared for any emergency situation.

According to the meteorological department, Bihar has received 4 percent surplus rain in the monsoon season till date this year.

According to the meteorological department, 28 districts of Bihar will receive heavy rain with strong winds due to Cyclone Gulab which had formed over Bay of Bengal and made a landfall in Kalingapatnam of Andhra Pradesh on September 26. The cyclonic storm has now turned into depression.

Now another low pressure area has been formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal area of West Bengal. Due to the formation of a low pressure over the North-West Bay of Bengal and the coast of West Bengal the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharakhand and Bihar are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain, according to the IMD.

Due to the impact of the cyclonic storm the areas in Seemanchal to North and East Bihar will receive heavy rain with strong winds and thunderstorms.

The meteorological department has sent an alert to district administrations of Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Munger, Khagaria and south central Bihar’s Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Jehanabad, Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhabua, Aurangabad and Arwal.

The weather department has asked the district administrations of West Champaran, Siwan, Saran, East Champaran, Gopalganj and North Central Bihar’s Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Sheohar and Samastipur to be on high alert.

